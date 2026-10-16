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2027 NFL Draft WR Class at Midseason: Jeremiah Smith Leads a Receiver Group That Could Be Spectacular

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Tony Pauline

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Oct 16, 2026 | 2:52 PM EDT

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2027 NFL Draft WR Class at Midseason: Jeremiah Smith Leads a Receiver Group That Could Be Spectacular

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Tony Pauline

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Oct 16, 2026 | 2:52 PM EDT

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In the day and age of air-it-out football, pass catchers are as important as quarterbacks. Dominant receivers who alter the momentum of games are always selected early in the draft. A pair of receivers were top-10 picks this past April as well as during the 2025 draft. Prior to that, three wideouts ended up in the top 10 of the 2024 draft. Meanwhile, Y tight ends, players who are productive as blockers and pass catchers, have been the trend in recent years.

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The receiver position looks outstanding, as there is quality at the top and depth in the middle rounds with all types of pass catchers: downfield threats, contested-catch wideouts, and prospects that merge both skills. And it all starts with one player.

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Jeremiah Smith

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Since the summer, I’ve written that Jeremiah Smith will grade out as the top player in the draft and is legitimately drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. Smith is big, physical, and sneaky fast. He’s polished in all aspects of the game and could justifiably end up as the first player selected in the draft.

Cam Coleman and Charlie Becker could both end up in the top 10, depending on how early the quarterbacks are selected. Both are big-bodied receivers with natural hands, and each has excellent play speed, though Becker is more of a vertical threat.

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Becker’s teammate Nick Marsh is living up to expectations and starting to kick it into high gear after a slow start. He has six TDs for the year and is averaging 18.2 yards on 29 receptions despite being considered more of an underneath wideout.

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KJ Duff

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Likewise, KJ Duff, the largest of the top receivers, has been one of the only bright spots in what has been a difficult season at Rutgers. Another branded as a possession wideout, he’s averaging 19 yards per catch with seven TDs.

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Reed Harris is another big-bodied receiver in the midst of a career year. At 220 pounds, Harris is averaging 17.4 yards on 34 receptions with seven TDs.

In total, six receivers grade as potential top-42 picks.

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Texas A&M receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton have struggled this season, and more was expected from the Clemson duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore.

The tight end spot also has outstanding talent at the top, but it quickly drops off after the first half-dozen prospects.

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When he’s been on the field, Trey’Dez Green has been a force for LSU, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. Unfortunately for Green and the Tigers, he’s been limited to three games due to a knee injury and may not be back until November. That means Green, who was highly rated by scouts before the season, has some big decisions ahead of him.

Luke Reynolds has had a monster year as a pass catcher and blocker. Reynolds has 41 receptions and four TDs in six games this season and has dominated the opposition with his blocking assignments. It’s not out of the question that Reynolds ends up as TE1.

Jamari Johnson

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Jamari Johnson has developed his game this season when healthy and will continue the tradition of top tight ends coming from the Oregon program. Johnson has terrific size and growth potential as well as athleticism.

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Scouts love Jeremiah Hasley and, after Reynolds, he’s the top Y tight end, as he catches the ball well and dominates as a blocker. Hasley has not been overly productive, but he has stepped up when Duke needed him.

Both Ben Brahmer and Terrance Carter Jr. have played reasonably well despite their lack of great production. Both have upside, but they really need to pick up the pace of their game.

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A lot of people in the league like Andrew Rappleyea and believe he’ll be the best tight end to come out of the Penn State program. As I mentioned over the summer, it’s head-scratching that the junior did not transfer after head coach Matt Campbell brought three tight ends from Iowa State with him. Rappleyea is a good-looking tight end prospect.

Patrick Overmyer is the sleeper of the group and someone I’ve been high on since his days at UTSA. He’s a true playmaker at the position with excellent length and playing speed. Overmyer is averaging 12.1 yards on 33 receptions with six TDs, four of which came during the victory over Kansas State.

Pos
GradeRndFull NameSchoolYrPos
4.681stJeremiah SmithOhio State3JrWR
4.451stCam ColemanTexas3JrWR
4.281stCharlie BeckerIndiana3JrWR
4.141stTrey’Dez GreenLSU3JrTE
4.111stNick MarshIndiana3JrWR
4.061-2KJ DuffRutgers4SrWR
4.022ndLuke ReynoldsVirginia Tech3JrTE
3.982ndReed HarrisArizona State5SrWR
3.982ndJamari JohnsonOregon4JrTE
3.952ndMario CraverTexas A&M4JrWR
3.882ndT.J. MooreClemson3JrWR
3.832ndBryant Wesco Jr.Clemson3JrWR
3.792-3Duce RobinsonFlorida State4SrWR
3.783rdBen BrahmerPenn State4SrTE
3.763rdDeuce AlexanderMississippi4JrWR
3.743rdRyan Coleman-WilliamsAlabama3JrWR
3.703rdIsaiah Sategna IIIOklahoma5SrWR
3.693rdBrett EskildsenPenn State3JrWR
3.683rdQue’Sean BrownVirginia Tech4JrWR
3.673rdJeremiah HasleyDuke5SrTE
3.643rdTerrance Carter Jr.Texas Tech5SrTE
3.633rdJordan FaisonNotre Dame4SrWR
3.623rdLofton O’GroskeSouth Dakota State4JrWR
3.613rdEvan StewartOregon5SrWR
3.584thAmare ThomasHouston4SrWR
3.574thPatrick OvermyerHouston4JrTE
3.564thCooper BarkateMiami-Fl6SrWR
3.554thAndrew RappleyeaPenn State4JrTE
3.544thGabe BurklePenn State5SrTE
3.544thBraylon StaleyTennessee4JrWR
3.534thElija LoftonMiami-Fl3JrTE
3.534thIan StrongCalifornia4SrWR
3.524thLawson LuckieGeorgia4SrTE
3.524thTre RichardsonLouisville4SrWR
3.514thWyatt YoungOklahoma State4JrWR
3.514thIsaiah HortonTexas A&M5SrWR
3.504-5Theo Melin OhrstromSMU5SrTE
3.494-5Nyck HarborSouth Carolina4SrWR
3.485thDeAndre Moore Jr.Colorado4SrWR
3.485thIsiah CanionGeorgia3JrWR
3.485thBrett NorfleetMissouri4SrTE
3.475thRyan WingoTexas3JrWR
3.475thJordan DwyerTCU6SrWR
3.465thWillie RodriguezKentucky3JrTE
3.465thEugene Wilson IIILSU4JrWR
3.455thMike MatthewsTennessee3JrWR
3.445thEmmett Mosley VTexas3JrWR
3.435thLondon HumphreysGeorgia4SrWR
3.435thBrandon InnissOhio State4SrWR
3.425thDJ VonnahmeIowa3SoTE
3.425thChase HendricksCalifornia4SrWR
3.415thDevin McCuinOhio State4SrWR
3.415thMason MiniCalifornia4JrTE
3.415thOmarion MillerArizona State4SrWR
3.405-6Matt WagnerBoise State4JrTE
3.405-6Anthony Evans IIIMississippi State4SrWR
3.395-6Chris MarshallArkansas5SrWR
3.395-6Jaleel SkinnerLouisville5SrTE
3.386thJunior SherrillVanderbilt4SrWR
3.386thBrody FoleyLouisville5SrTE
3.376thEric Singleton Jr.Florida4SrWR
3.376thGarrett OakleyKansas State5SrTE
3.366thJaden PlattArkansas4JrTE
3.366thGriffin WildeNorthwestern4SrWR
3.356thChase SowellPenn State5SrWR
3.356thMichael MasunasTexas5SrTE
3.346thPeter ClarkeTemple4SrTE
3.346thMarquis BuchananRhode Island5SrWR
3.336thKeshaun SingletonAuburn5SrWR
3.336thChristian BentancurClemson3SoTE
3.326thJackson HarrisLSU4JrWR
3.326thEli FinleyLouisiana Tech4SrTE
3.316thBeau SparksTexas State4SrWR
3.316thHayden HansenOklahoma5SrTE
3.306-7Josiah FreemanFresno State5SrWR
3.306-7Jordon HarrisMissouri4SrTE
3.297thBraden PeganUtah5SrWR
3.297thZack MarshallMichigan4JrTE
3.287thRocky BeersOklahoma5SrTE
3.287thJaron TibbsKansas State4SrWR

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