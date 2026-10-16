2027 NFL Draft WR Class at Midseason: Jeremiah Smith Leads a Receiver Group That Could Be Spectacular

In the day and age of air-it-out football, pass catchers are as important as quarterbacks. Dominant receivers who alter the momentum of games are always selected early in the draft. A pair of receivers were top-10 picks this past April as well as during the 2025 draft. Prior to that, three wideouts ended up in the top 10 of the 2024 draft. Meanwhile, Y tight ends, players who are productive as blockers and pass catchers, have been the trend in recent years.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The receiver position looks outstanding, as there is quality at the top and depth in the middle rounds with all types of pass catchers: downfield threats, contested-catch wideouts, and prospects that merge both skills. And it all starts with one player.
Since the summer, I’ve written that Jeremiah Smith will grade out as the top player in the draft and is legitimately drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. Smith is big, physical, and sneaky fast. He’s polished in all aspects of the game and could justifiably end up as the first player selected in the draft.
Cam Coleman and Charlie Becker could both end up in the top 10, depending on how early the quarterbacks are selected. Both are big-bodied receivers with natural hands, and each has excellent play speed, though Becker is more of a vertical threat.
Becker’s teammate Nick Marsh is living up to expectations and starting to kick it into high gear after a slow start. He has six TDs for the year and is averaging 18.2 yards on 29 receptions despite being considered more of an underneath wideout.
Likewise, KJ Duff, the largest of the top receivers, has been one of the only bright spots in what has been a difficult season at Rutgers. Another branded as a possession wideout, he’s averaging 19 yards per catch with seven TDs.
Reed Harris is another big-bodied receiver in the midst of a career year. At 220 pounds, Harris is averaging 17.4 yards on 34 receptions with seven TDs.
In total, six receivers grade as potential top-42 picks.
Texas A&M receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton have struggled this season, and more was expected from the Clemson duo of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore.
The tight end spot also has outstanding talent at the top, but it quickly drops off after the first half-dozen prospects.
When he’s been on the field, Trey’Dez Green has been a force for LSU, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. Unfortunately for Green and the Tigers, he’s been limited to three games due to a knee injury and may not be back until November. That means Green, who was highly rated by scouts before the season, has some big decisions ahead of him.
Luke Reynolds has had a monster year as a pass catcher and blocker. Reynolds has 41 receptions and four TDs in six games this season and has dominated the opposition with his blocking assignments. It’s not out of the question that Reynolds ends up as TE1.
Jamari Johnson has developed his game this season when healthy and will continue the tradition of top tight ends coming from the Oregon program. Johnson has terrific size and growth potential as well as athleticism.
Scouts love Jeremiah Hasley and, after Reynolds, he’s the top Y tight end, as he catches the ball well and dominates as a blocker. Hasley has not been overly productive, but he has stepped up when Duke needed him.
Both Ben Brahmer and Terrance Carter Jr. have played reasonably well despite their lack of great production. Both have upside, but they really need to pick up the pace of their game.
A lot of people in the league like Andrew Rappleyea and believe he’ll be the best tight end to come out of the Penn State program. As I mentioned over the summer, it’s head-scratching that the junior did not transfer after head coach Matt Campbell brought three tight ends from Iowa State with him. Rappleyea is a good-looking tight end prospect.
Patrick Overmyer is the sleeper of the group and someone I’ve been high on since his days at UTSA. He’s a true playmaker at the position with excellent length and playing speed. Overmyer is averaging 12.1 yards on 33 receptions with six TDs, four of which came during the victory over Kansas State.
|Pos
|Grade
|Rnd
|Full Name
|School
|Yr
|Pos
|4.68
|1st
|Jeremiah Smith
|Ohio State
|3Jr
|WR
|4.45
|1st
|Cam Coleman
|Texas
|3Jr
|WR
|4.28
|1st
|Charlie Becker
|Indiana
|3Jr
|WR
|4.14
|1st
|Trey’Dez Green
|LSU
|3Jr
|TE
|4.11
|1st
|Nick Marsh
|Indiana
|3Jr
|WR
|4.06
|1-2
|KJ Duff
|Rutgers
|4Sr
|WR
|4.02
|2nd
|Luke Reynolds
|Virginia Tech
|3Jr
|TE
|3.98
|2nd
|Reed Harris
|Arizona State
|5Sr
|WR
|3.98
|2nd
|Jamari Johnson
|Oregon
|4Jr
|TE
|3.95
|2nd
|Mario Craver
|Texas A&M
|4Jr
|WR
|3.88
|2nd
|T.J. Moore
|Clemson
|3Jr
|WR
|3.83
|2nd
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|Clemson
|3Jr
|WR
|3.79
|2-3
|Duce Robinson
|Florida State
|4Sr
|WR
|3.78
|3rd
|Ben Brahmer
|Penn State
|4Sr
|TE
|3.76
|3rd
|Deuce Alexander
|Mississippi
|4Jr
|WR
|3.74
|3rd
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|Alabama
|3Jr
|WR
|3.70
|3rd
|Isaiah Sategna III
|Oklahoma
|5Sr
|WR
|3.69
|3rd
|Brett Eskildsen
|Penn State
|3Jr
|WR
|3.68
|3rd
|Que’Sean Brown
|Virginia Tech
|4Jr
|WR
|3.67
|3rd
|Jeremiah Hasley
|Duke
|5Sr
|TE
|3.64
|3rd
|Terrance Carter Jr.
|Texas Tech
|5Sr
|TE
|3.63
|3rd
|Jordan Faison
|Notre Dame
|4Sr
|WR
|3.62
|3rd
|Lofton O’Groske
|South Dakota State
|4Jr
|WR
|3.61
|3rd
|Evan Stewart
|Oregon
|5Sr
|WR
|3.58
|4th
|Amare Thomas
|Houston
|4Sr
|WR
|3.57
|4th
|Patrick Overmyer
|Houston
|4Jr
|TE
|3.56
|4th
|Cooper Barkate
|Miami-Fl
|6Sr
|WR
|3.55
|4th
|Andrew Rappleyea
|Penn State
|4Jr
|TE
|3.54
|4th
|Gabe Burkle
|Penn State
|5Sr
|TE
|3.54
|4th
|Braylon Staley
|Tennessee
|4Jr
|WR
|3.53
|4th
|Elija Lofton
|Miami-Fl
|3Jr
|TE
|3.53
|4th
|Ian Strong
|California
|4Sr
|WR
|3.52
|4th
|Lawson Luckie
|Georgia
|4Sr
|TE
|3.52
|4th
|Tre Richardson
|Louisville
|4Sr
|WR
|3.51
|4th
|Wyatt Young
|Oklahoma State
|4Jr
|WR
|3.51
|4th
|Isaiah Horton
|Texas A&M
|5Sr
|WR
|3.50
|4-5
|Theo Melin Ohrstrom
|SMU
|5Sr
|TE
|3.49
|4-5
|Nyck Harbor
|South Carolina
|4Sr
|WR
|3.48
|5th
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|Colorado
|4Sr
|WR
|3.48
|5th
|Isiah Canion
|Georgia
|3Jr
|WR
|3.48
|5th
|Brett Norfleet
|Missouri
|4Sr
|TE
|3.47
|5th
|Ryan Wingo
|Texas
|3Jr
|WR
|3.47
|5th
|Jordan Dwyer
|TCU
|6Sr
|WR
|3.46
|5th
|Willie Rodriguez
|Kentucky
|3Jr
|TE
|3.46
|5th
|Eugene Wilson III
|LSU
|4Jr
|WR
|3.45
|5th
|Mike Matthews
|Tennessee
|3Jr
|WR
|3.44
|5th
|Emmett Mosley V
|Texas
|3Jr
|WR
|3.43
|5th
|London Humphreys
|Georgia
|4Sr
|WR
|3.43
|5th
|Brandon Inniss
|Ohio State
|4Sr
|WR
|3.42
|5th
|DJ Vonnahme
|Iowa
|3So
|TE
|3.42
|5th
|Chase Hendricks
|California
|4Sr
|WR
|3.41
|5th
|Devin McCuin
|Ohio State
|4Sr
|WR
|3.41
|5th
|Mason Mini
|California
|4Jr
|TE
|3.41
|5th
|Omarion Miller
|Arizona State
|4Sr
|WR
|3.40
|5-6
|Matt Wagner
|Boise State
|4Jr
|TE
|3.40
|5-6
|Anthony Evans III
|Mississippi State
|4Sr
|WR
|3.39
|5-6
|Chris Marshall
|Arkansas
|5Sr
|WR
|3.39
|5-6
|Jaleel Skinner
|Louisville
|5Sr
|TE
|3.38
|6th
|Junior Sherrill
|Vanderbilt
|4Sr
|WR
|3.38
|6th
|Brody Foley
|Louisville
|5Sr
|TE
|3.37
|6th
|Eric Singleton Jr.
|Florida
|4Sr
|WR
|3.37
|6th
|Garrett Oakley
|Kansas State
|5Sr
|TE
|3.36
|6th
|Jaden Platt
|Arkansas
|4Jr
|TE
|3.36
|6th
|Griffin Wilde
|Northwestern
|4Sr
|WR
|3.35
|6th
|Chase Sowell
|Penn State
|5Sr
|WR
|3.35
|6th
|Michael Masunas
|Texas
|5Sr
|TE
|3.34
|6th
|Peter Clarke
|Temple
|4Sr
|TE
|3.34
|6th
|Marquis Buchanan
|Rhode Island
|5Sr
|WR
|3.33
|6th
|Keshaun Singleton
|Auburn
|5Sr
|WR
|3.33
|6th
|Christian Bentancur
|Clemson
|3So
|TE
|3.32
|6th
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|4Jr
|WR
|3.32
|6th
|Eli Finley
|Louisiana Tech
|4Sr
|TE
|3.31
|6th
|Beau Sparks
|Texas State
|4Sr
|WR
|3.31
|6th
|Hayden Hansen
|Oklahoma
|5Sr
|TE
|3.30
|6-7
|Josiah Freeman
|Fresno State
|5Sr
|WR
|3.30
|6-7
|Jordon Harris
|Missouri
|4Sr
|TE
|3.29
|7th
|Braden Pegan
|Utah
|5Sr
|WR
|3.29
|7th
|Zack Marshall
|Michigan
|4Jr
|TE
|3.28
|7th
|Rocky Beers
|Oklahoma
|5Sr
|TE
|3.28
|7th
|Jaron Tibbs
|Kansas State
|4Sr
|WR