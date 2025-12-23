49ers Announce $500K Kendrick Bourne News vs Colts on MNF

The 49ers’ wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne, recorded his first reception of the night in Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, which proved to be a little more fruitful than others. The catch might have added $500k to his pocket.

Kendrick Bourne entered the night needing just 1 receiving yard to secure a $500,000 bonus. He did that in the first half tonight against the Colts, according to Sportrac.

With the 49ers’ receiving group battered and patched together most of the year, Bourne has quietly become exactly what they signed him to be. Reliable and productive when needed. That incentive was built into his deal for a reason—$500,000 if he reached 500 yards—and with two games left, he somehow found himself stuck one yard short.

It was clearly eating at him.

“Nawwwww bro I need 1 more yard hahaha nooooo,” Bourne wrote on X last week.

He wasn’t joking. Coming into Monday night, he had 33 catches for 499 yards. Kyle Shanahan knew it, too. After the Titans game, the coach even ribbed Bourne a little for not closing the deal himself.

“I know K.B.’s one yard away from his bonus, but the fact that he spun on that screen at the last deal of the game, I said it’s on him,” Shanahan said. “But we should be able to get one more.”

Well, he’d be proud today. And while the bonus is nice, it’s also a snapshot of the kind of season Bourne has had. He’s been steady in a year that really hasn’t been. The 49ers are finding their footing again, and Bourne has been part of that climb back. One yard, sure. But it says a lot more than that.

Kendrick Bourne is the unsung hero of the 49ers’ season

The 49ers are right in the middle of a four-game winning run and suddenly look like a team that doesn’t want to miss January again. One season off seems to have sharpened them. Injuries have been constant, almost weekly, but they’ve kept finding answers. And Kendrick Bourne has been one of the quiet ones providing them.

Outside of his rookie season in 2017, when his yards per catch peaked, this has been his most explosive stretch. He’s sitting at 15.1 yards per reception.

Before Monday night, San Francisco had only one player crack the 500-yard receiving mark this season: Christian McCaffrey. And McCaffrey, of course, is chasing history, flirting with becoming the first player ever to post multiple 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving seasons. That’s the company Bourne now keeps in this offense.

That alone says plenty about his value. He’s doing this on a modest $5 million per year deal, and the return has been more than fair. Even as the roster has slowly gotten healthier and targets have tightened up, Bourne’s early-season impact can’t be ignored. Those back-to-back 100-yard games in Weeks 4 and 5 kept the offense afloat when options were thin.

If the 49ers end up punching a playoff ticket, Bourne’s fingerprints will be on it. And when the offseason comes around, keeping him in the building should be the absolute priority.

