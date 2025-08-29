49ers’ Biggest Weakness Revealed Before Season After Kyle Shanahan Regretted Brock Purdy Decision

The San Francisco 49ers are just days away from kicking off their 2025 season. But the impact of a decision made months ago still looms. Kyle Shanahan has openly acknowledged that the team’s choice to back quarterback Brock Purdy came at a hefty price. It led to roster cuts that stripped the team of dependable veterans. A massive deal for a franchise QB, leaving the franchise scarred.

“These are really good players, really good people,” Shanahan shared with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. As players like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jordan Mason walked out, the HC felt helpless. Each exit was a direct consequence of the ripple effect from Purdy’s four-year, $265 million extension. The contract made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. But at the cost of leaving bigger gaps elsewhere.

49ers insider Grant Cohn didn’t hold back on his YouTube channel, stating the team’s biggest weakness, “They’re not just lacking depth. That’s not specific enough. It’s lacking that middle class. Good teams have it. The Niners used to have it. The Denver Broncos have one right now with Greenlaw and Hufanga.”

He went on to break it down even further, highlighting the disparity in the team. He pointed out how there are 8 high-paid players surrounded by others who aren’t making nearly as much. Cohn explained, “When you pay $53 million a year for a quarterback, $34 million for a defensive end, $29 million for a tackle, and $30 million for a wide receiver… You don’t have a middle class anymore. You have the haves and the have-nots. I don’t think that’s the recipe for a Super Bowl, and I think they know it.”

His argument really emphasizes what Shanahan has hinted at: San Francisco’s roster has become quite polarized. A few stars like Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and Demarcus Robinson are raking in elite salaries. Plus, add George Kittle to the list as well. Meanwhile, the rest of the team is a mix of budget players and rookies.

The Niners have pushed them to big roles. Right from Linebacker Nick Martin, cornerback Upton Stout, and defensive linemen Alfred Collins to CJ West. As much as the team prides itself on scouting and development, the test by fire doesn’t really leave any time and space for the ‘growing’ phase to kick in.

So, now all of this circles back to the franchise QB. Because what good is that Brock Purdy extension when he doesn’t have a team to challenge for the NFC title and the championship? That only means one thing: More load on Purdy!

The weight of expectations

With Brock Purdy now locked in as one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks, the conversation around him has shifted. After a tough 2024 season where he tried to do too much and force plays without his injured teammates, Purdy took the summer to hit the reset button alongside offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak and QB coach Mick Lombardi. But doing just that won’t cut it.

“To go from making a few hundred thousand a year to making $50 million a year? He is the guy for this team. He is the guy for this franchise,” Trent Williams said. Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed that sentiment, cautioning against the idea that Purdy needs to reinvent himself now that he’s paid: “I want him to be the leader he’s always been. There’s no worse thing to do than ask people to do something extra just because they’ve got a contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Purdy’s rise has been defined as much by leadership as by production. His growing voice in the huddle and willingness to hold teammates accountable reflect a quarterback stepping fully into his role. Tight end George Kittle noted, “Him saying that and then talking to Jauan [Jennings] about it, so the next time we go through that rep, now we’re all on the same page. That type of vocal leadership is awesome.”

On the bright side, the team still has some undeniable strengths. Alongside Purdy, McCaffrey, Williams, Kittle, and Warner form a core that can really dominate. If the rookies can step up and make an impact early on, and could help San Francisco pose a threat. If not, then those Grant Cohn’s words would replay like a nightmare over and over again.