49ers Coach’s Wife Breaks Silence on Cancer Battle as Fred & Sydney Warner Lead Prayers

Amy Kocurek's clear scans spark relief across 49ers community

Fred and Sydney Warner publicly celebrate Kocurek's encouraging update

Amy Kocurek, wife of 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, just shared the update everyone had been waiting for. On December 5, Amy Kocurek told her followers that she had returned to Houston for her first scans since undergoing major cancer-related surgery. A day later, she posted again. And this time, the news felt like the answer to every prayer.

“For all who have prayed for us! We r leaving Houston with clear scans! 🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌❤️❤️,” Amy wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. “Thank you Jesus! Thank you friends prayers mean everything. See you in three months Houston! #lovethismanSomuch❤️ #myrock❤️.”

Clear scans, meaning cancer-free. After everything Amy Kocurek has endured, those two words hit with incredible weight. Her caption showed her gratitude and relief. And the photo she shared, her smiling next to Kris, said the rest. She called him “my rock,” and after knowing how much this journey demanded from both of them, you can feel exactly why.

Amy’s battle with cancer stretches back nearly a decade. She was diagnosed with Stage III HER2-positive breast cancer in February 2015. She first felt unwell while accompanying Kris Kocurek to the Pro Bowl that year. Soon after, she noticed a lump. The diagnosis then put her into a grueling year of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries. With Kris and her family supporting her, she made it through and was declared cancer-free.

But everything changed back in April this year. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Kris Kocurek’s wife revealed that doctors had found a radiation-induced sarcoma in her breast. It wasn’t a recurrence of the original cancer. It was a new, rare cancer linked to radiation from her treatment 10 years earlier.

An MRI meant only to prepare for implant removal turned into a moment that changed everything for Kris Kocurek’s family. As such, back in April, Amy wrote about the fear, the tears, and the uncertainty that swept through her family.

“It has been a lot of decision making, tears, devastation, and uncertainty,” Amy wrote in the caption of the post. “All I can think about is my family, my soulmate, my babies, and how I want to be here to raise them and watch them grow up. This diagnosis has rocked our world.”

Amy’s words back in April sounded like someone forced back into a fight she hoped she’d never see again. But they also carried determination. Through that same post, Kris Kocurek’s wife had announced that she would begin aggressive treatment at MD Anderson in Texas. It would involve flying in every three weeks for chemotherapy before undergoing major surgery. As such, she had asked for prayers, for herself and for the family, as their world had suddenly tilted.

But now, months later, Kris Kocurek’s wife got to walk out of Houston with clear scans again. That kind of news doesn’t just land – it lifts spirits. It reminds you that long battles sometimes end with light breaking through. But even more heartwarming for the fans was seeing how the 49ers family rallied behind the coach’s family.

Fred Warner and his wife lead prayers for Kris Kocurek’s wife

49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, showed how much the good news for Kris Kocurek’s family meant to them. Fred reposted a fan account sharing Amy’s good news and led prayers for her with the caption.

“🙏❤️,” Fred simply wrote in the caption of his IG story.

The LB’s reaction showed exactly how relieved and grateful he felt for his coach and his family. But Sydney’s reaction came with even more weight. She reposted the same fan post about Amy that her husband had shared, but her reaction was more emotional.

“Cried tears of joy today! The Warners love you, @amykocurek31,” Sydney wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Sydney’s response felt genuine and personal. And maybe Amy’s battle with cancer hit even closer to home for the Warners than fans realized. Fred Warner is currently out for the season after suffering a severe right ankle injury. During the 49ers’ Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fred had fractured and dislocated his ankle and later had surgery. For a player of his stature, being ruled out of the season so suddenly hurt, but his spirits were not lost as he penned a heartfelt note to his fans back in October.

Moreover, now, even with that weight on his shoulders, Fred Warner and his wife still centered their support around Kris Kocurek’s family. That’s what stood out most. The 49ers showed that they aren’t just a team but a community. You could see how they carry one another through private battles and public heartbreak. And on a day when Amy Kocurek finally got the words she fought for, that support felt louder than ever.