49ers GM Announces Disappointing Brandon Aiyuk Update as Brock Purdy Confirms Stance on WR’s Future

The Brandon Aiyuk saga is taking new turns! The WR suffered a knee injury last season and has been in rehab since. Seven games into 2024, Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the right knee. The San Francisco 49ers have indeed been at a heavy loss with Brandon Aiyuk‘s absence. When 49ers GM John Lynch was asked about Aiyuk’s return, being “hopeful” was all he could think about.

“Realistic, I’m not sure. Hopeful, yeah… I wish it was a little more than that,” said John Lynch via KNBR.

From Lynch’s statement, it was clear that the 49ers won’t be taking any risks with the player. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also made it clear that they are not ready to open the 21-day practice window since they do not want to force the WR.

The ones who took him on fantasy football can forget about it. He won’t be medically cleared and will have to sit out the 2025 season. With his latest injury update, there is also the news about the 49ers voiding his contract in 2026. The 27-year-old has been failing to meet contractual obligations, including attending meetings and activities. He signed a $120 million contract extension in August 2024, but now his $27 million guarantee in 2026 is uncertain.

With so much going around Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy shared his views on the situation.

Brock Purdy is full of love for Brandon Aiyuk

Brock Purdy is upset about everything going on with Brandon Aiyuk. They formed a great duo on the gridiron, but things have changed. Purdy also suffered an injury, but returned. Unfortunately, his partner hasn’t. He shared his views on the WR via KNBR, saying how the situation “sucks.”

“I can’t really speak to it much because it’s his situation,” said Purdy. “All the contract stuff has nothing to do with me but it does suck because I love BA, and all the moments we’ve had on the field together have been awesome… It sucks right now, it’s all grey and we don’t really know what’s going on. That’s all I can say to that.”

The contract situation has truly taken a toll on the 49ers. Even though his contract became void, the WR won’t be filing a grievance against his team as per the NFL Players’ Association. It kind of confirmed that he, too, is ready to part ways with them.

If it is all true, the fans will miss the Purdy-Aiyuk duo, which will not return. Everyone remembers Purdy’s throw and Aiyuk’s reception against the Seahawks in 2023. The play occurred during the 4th quarter when they were 2nd-and-7 and leading 24-13. It was truly memorable for the duo and the 49ers.

Things are “heading” towards a nasty divorce, but it has not happened it. Some are still hopeful, while others have come to terms with it. The team from San Francisco still has a chance to reach the playoffs. They are on a 3-game winning streak and are heading towards a bye week. Next, they will face the Titans in Week 15. It will be interesting to see how things unfold, especially with the ongoing problem.