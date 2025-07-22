49ers GM Rules Out Brandon Aiyuk’s Early Return as Kyle Shanahan Gets New Receiver

Since that crushing Super Bowl LV loss in early 2020, Kyle Shanahan reimagined his wide receiver room around one core principle: YAC or bust. He drafted Brandon Aiyuk to pair with Deebo Samuel, creating a duo built to terrorize defenses after the catch. It worked for a while. But in 2024, the foundation cracked. Aiyuk suffered a brutal knee injury on October 20. Deebo missed time with a hamstring. Suddenly, Shanahan’s YAC-centric receiver corps lost its identity. Purdy struggled, the offense stalled, and the 49ers crashed to 6-11 and missed the playoffs. Now it’s July 2025, and Aiyuk still isn’t practicing.

There was a flicker of hope that Brandon Aiyuk might beat the odds. That maybe, the 49ers’ top wideout would defy the calendar, shake off that brutal October knee injury, and jog back into practice with his signature smooth stride. But that hope? It’s on ice. GM John Lynch killed the buzz on Day 1 of training camp. “We’re encouraged,” he said, then followed it up with a gut punch. “But we’re not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline.” Translation: Aiyuk’s return isn’t just delayed. It’s undefined.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Not only is Aiyuk out indefinitely, but Kyle Shanahan wasted no time pulling a new name into the building, Equanimeous St. Brown. A six-year vet who most recently had a cup of coffee with the Saints, where he appeared in two games and caught exactly zero passes. The signing feels more like a placeholder than a game-changer, but Shanahan doesn’t waste roster spots for sentiment. He wants a specific body type, a scheme fit. St. Brown’s 6-foot-5 frame screams red zone depth. It’s a quiet insurance. Maybe even quiet desperation.

