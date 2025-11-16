49ers Injury Report: Brock Purdy & Ricky Pearsall’s Return Steals Headline as Kyle Shanahan Could Suffer 1 Setback

The San Francisco 49ers finally caught a break after weeks of mounting injuries. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has spent most of the season juggling lineups, and the constant changes have tested the team’s depth. But ahead of Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, he delivered some long-awaited good news.

Niners’ quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall are not on the Week 11 injury report. That alone steals the headline. Kyle Shanahan told reporters on November 14 that both players had strong practices and seemed poised to rejoin an offense that finally feels close to full strength.

“I’m just happy those two have been back,” said Kyle Shanahan. “We were hoping it would be faster. Both of them. And it just took a while. I don’t want to put a lot on them, being out so long, that they’re going to be exactly where they left off. They just had a good week of practice. I’m just excited to get it started with them again.”

Brock Purdy made it clear that surgery was never an option for his injury, making his return inevitable. He has played only two games this season due to a toe injury. Even in limited action, he threw for 586 yards and four touchdowns, maintaining a 65.8% completion rate and averaging nearly 293 yards per game.

Numbers aside, Brock Purdy was the heartbeat of the offense before he got hurt.

As such, Kyle Shanahan was pretty confident that we’ll see Brock Purdy back on the field this year. What’s even better is that Shanahan has noticed a clear difference in Purdy’s movement and accuracy last week.

“You can just feel it,” said Kyle Shanahan. “A guy you’ve been around for a while, like I have Brock, you can just feel how the ball comes off, how he moves, how he reacts.”

Meanwhile, Ricky Pearsall’s return adds another layer of optimism to the Niners’ offense. He returned to practice roughly six weeks after suffering a PCL injury. The wide receiver hasn’t played since Week 4, when he injured his right knee. But before that, he was quickly emerging as a key piece in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

The WR had 20 catches for 327 yards and averaged 16.4 yards per grab before his injury this season. His chemistry with Brock Purdy was obvious early on. Now, with Purdy and Pearsall back, the deep-passing game suddenly becomes relevant again in San Francisco.

Backup QB Mac Jones did a solid job managing the offense in San Francisco. But he leaned on short, quick throws.

Without Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers went just 3-for-16 on throws of 20 yards or more over the past 6 games. The duo was 4-for-6 on deep shots in their first two games together. Doesn’t that tell you exactly how different this offense could look?

However, Mac Jones also deserves credit for holding things together when Kyle Shanahan asked him to step up. The QB went 5-2 as a starter and completed 67.2% of his passes so far this season. He kept the 49ers in the playoff picture. But now, the team expects Brock Purdy to bring back the explosive plays that disappeared with his injury.

Still, Kyle Shanahan can’t fully relax as there’s one big setback on the other side of the ball.

Kyle Shanahan faces more challenges due to an injury on defense

The 49ers had listed six players on the injury report this week, and five practiced fully on November 14. Only defensive back Deommodore Lenoir remains questionable.

He suffered a calf issue while jogging between reps on November 13. He tried to practice the next day but couldn’t finish. Kyle Shanahan revealed that Lenoir will undergo an MRI to evaluate the tightness.

Lenoir has started all 10 games and owns the 49ers’ only interception this season. He has allowed a 108.8 passer rating on 42 targets, his highest since his rookie year. Would missing him hurt? Possibly. But the 49ers do have a potential replacement.

If Deommodore Lenoir is unable to play for some time, Darrell Luter Jr. becomes an option for Kyle Shanahan. Luter has one career start and 189 defensive snaps. He filled in during Week 4 when Renardo Green was out. Shanahan also made it clear that Luter has improved noticeably this year.

“I think Lut’s taken a big step this year,” said Kyle Shanahan. “He’s been better in practice than he’s ever been before. Whether it’s with the D (defense) or with the scout team. So if that happens, we got a lot of confidence in Lut.”

The message felt clear: the 49ers trust Luter. So, the 49ers enter Week 11 with two key stars returning and one key defender in doubt as they head to Arizona. And it feels like the kind of week that could shift momentum in either direction for the Niners.