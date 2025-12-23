49ers Injury Update: Kyle Shanahan shares Grim George Kittle News After Win vs Colts

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled with injury management. While the head coach is pushing the team for a playoff run this season, he suffered a setback when tight end George Kittle exited the Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury.

Shanahan cleared that Kittle played with an ankle injury “for a while,” but it got too stiff, forcing the Niners to take him out. They will provide a clear update tomorrow after further medical evaluation.

