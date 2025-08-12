49ers’ Jordan Watkins Confirms Return Timeline After Kyle Shanahan Announced Tough Injury News

The 49ers’ first preseason matchup against the Broncos turned out to be more expensive than they could have thought. The backups scrambled across the board, with Tanner Mordecai offering much cause for disappointment. But it wasn’t just about the 30-9 scoreboard that was a cause for concern. As HC Kyle Shanahan’s team returned to training camp, an invisible opponent was already tightening its grip: the attrition of injuries, one relentless blow after another. The latest came just as rookie wideout Jordan Watkins, brimming with promise and poise, had begun to carve his story.

Jordan Watkins flashed rare electricity on Saturday night, August 9th. A 50-yard reception in his preseason debut, three catches, 56 yards, all with the gait of someone who belonged. Watkins didn’t just look like a piece of the offense; he looked like the answer to a banged-up 49ers receiving corps searching for light. But as the adrenaline faded, pain brewed silently. By Sunday, the diagnosis was in: high ankle sprain. The kind that even the toughest resolve can’t run through.

Nearly as soon as Niners faithful penciled Watkins into their fantasy lineups, he was erased, for now. Yet, it was what Watkins didn’t say, but what he posted, that lingered. “In due time… 🤟🏽” He posted on X, a confident nod to an eventual return, even as the calendar threw up roadblocks. His understated note sent a clear message: he’s not lost in the shuffle, not the rehab room. For a rookie who was already taking advantage of injuries to Juan Jennings (calf) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee), with each veteran slow to heal, this was a gut punch. But it also underscores what sets San Francisco’s camp apart: next man up isn’t just a slogan; for the Niners, it’s a necessity. For now, the role falls to Ricky Pearsall and Russell Gage, the other standouts from camp besides Watkins.

HC Kyle Shanahan tried to keep things matter-of-fact. “Jordan Watkins ended up having a high-ankle sprain. He’s gonna be out about a month.” Shanahan also noted that Watkins was talking about soreness when he reported to camp on Sunday, but when the MRI showed a high ankle sprain, they knew the severity of the situation. Shanahan was already penciling Watkins in as a weapon for Brock Purdy, but now that plan takes a backseat. As the coach further added, “It was really unfortunate for Watkins to get that setback because I really believed he could have helped us early, but he needed the practice to do it, to be able to help us. It’s a minor setback. He’ll get back. Hopefully, he’s back around then, but he’ll still need to pick up on the practice time and stuff like that, and it gives opportunities for a lot more guys.”

The stakes are rising higher than ever for the Niners as the receiving corps thin out. Aiyuk, the alpha prior to his devastating ACL and MCL tear, isn’t expected back until around week 5-6. Injuries to Jennings linger, and possible suspension awaits Demarcus Robinson, compounding the crisis. On the upside, Jacob Cowing, felled by a hamstring, is set to report to camp drills soon. But that’s just one good update in a sea of injuries facing Kyle Shanahan.

The ripple: Kyle Shanahan’s 2025 dreams in peril

Jordan Watkins’ injury cuts deeper because it’s symptomatic. The 49ers’ own practice reports read like a medical chart. DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is expected to miss another week. RB Ameer Abdullah (ribs) has been placed on the IR, ending his 2025 season after he suffered a rib injury in the Broncos preseason matchup. CB Upton Stout is dealing with a calf injury and the Niners hope he’ll be back for the joint practice with the Raiders. Even CB Renardo Green is down with a hamstring injury and isn’t expected to return to camp anytime soon. As the list goes on, even Kyle Shanahan is watching the 2025 hopes slip away.

Other injuries further threaten to derail the entire 2025 campaign’s upside. Christian McCaffrey is coming off a 2024 season where he made the IR twice, once even before the preseason began, and the other in December, ending his season. Kyle Shanahan has been managing McCaffrey’s workload to keep him healthy for the regular season, but another IR placement could only cause trouble for an already battered cast. Defensively and elsewhere on the offense, the injury log runs deep. Kurtis Rourke (QB), Malik Mustafa (safety), and several first-stringers. Each out, each critical, each introducing a question mark when the team can least afford one.

For the Niners, franchise optimism is now tinged with a harsh reality. No amount of preseason prep can outpace sheer bad luck. As the 2025 regular season inches close, availability might just prove to be the team’s ultimate ability. For now, the wait for a healthy team, like Jordan Watkins’ own promise, continues: in due time.