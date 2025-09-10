49ers Kicker Who Replaced Jake Moody Makes First Statement After Kyle Shanahan’s Roster Decisions

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t waste time making changes after their Week 1 loss to Seattle. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made a bold roster move, waiving kicker Jake Moody and signing veteran Eddy Pineiro the same day. With the spotlight suddenly on him, Pineiro didn’t hesitate to share his thoughts, offering a heartfelt message that speaks volumes about timing, faith, and fresh starts.
“Jesus thank you 🙏🏻 your timing is always the best timing, without you I’m nothing. Excited for this new opportunity #49rs 🏈,” he wrote on Instagram.
The veteran kicker, who has bounced between teams in recent years, now steps into a high-pressure role with the 49ers.
View this post on Instagram
