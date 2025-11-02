49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Puts 31 NFL Teams on Trade Notice With Top Rookie’s Injury Announcement

The 49ers just pulled off a 34-24 win against the Giants, but coach Kyle Shanahan’s got bigger plans. They’re 6-3, and Shanahan’s not hitting the brakes before the trade deadline. In fact, the 49ers have been dialing up nearly every NFL team. Why?

When asked at the post-game presser if the improved record would change their trade approach, Shanahan declined to tweak the game plan one bit.

“I think it’s been the exact same regardless of our record. We’ve been looking at the same all year, so nothing changes based off today,” Coach said.

The Niners have had their eyes on the prize all season, and they’re not about to slow down now. What Shanahan said sounds like a clear message to the entire league: the Niners are wide open for trade talks and actively hunting for upgrades. But what’s fueling all these trade talks?

San Francisco’s defense has been bleeding. Star pass rusher Nick Bosa is out for the season after an ACL injury. And others like Yetur Gross-Matos hit injured reserve.

General Manager John Lynch has been busy, swinging trades for Keion White and signing Clelin Ferrell. But Shanahan and the front office want more support for coordinator Robert Saleh’s unit.

The Niners are among several teams aggressively making calls, hunting for that edge to solidify their playoff push. One name gaining serious traction?

Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals’ veteran defensive end, has softened their ‘no’ on trades to some interest. With 81 career sacks, four Pro Bowls, and 1 All-Pro, Hendrickson would be a perfect fit for a San Francisco defense desperate for firepower. And another injury to a Niner player this Sunday only adds fuel to the trade fire.

Kyle Shanahan reacts to Mykel Williams’ injury

Just as the 49ers are dialing up trade calls, they received grim news from the defensive front. First-round pick Mykel Williams went down late in the fourth quarter of the Giants game, clutching his knee in apparent agony.

As per Adam Schefter, “49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters the team is concerned that first-round pick Mykel Williams suffered a torn ACL late in the fourth quarter of today’s win vs. the Giants.”

If confirmed, Williams would be the second defensive end this season to suffer a season-ending ACL tear, joining Bosa on the sidelines. The Faithful have watched injuries pile up this year, with Bryce Huff sidelined and the defensive line looking thinner by the week.

The urgency Shanahan talked about in trade calls is no exaggeration. San Francisco’s defense showed sparks against the Giants with new additions, but with Williams possibly lost, the Niners will have to lean even harder on the trade market to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, the next 48 hours in Santa Clara will be crucial for the Niners.