49ers Locker Room Divided After Jake Moody’s Misses Despite Kyle Shanahan Confirming Stance on Kicker

The season opener was truly a portrayal of art by the 49ers, but in the category of modern art. The ghost of 2024 didn’t spare them for a second, especially when it was Jake Moody’s turn—the cause of fans’ ire last season. As if missing 10-of-20 goal attempts (and an extra point) in 2024 wasn’t enough, he began 2025 on a similar trajectory. First of all, a missed 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. It was followed by a 36-yarder blocked due to poor protection in the third quarter. Yet, his name again pops up on the depth chart of Week 2. But does the locker room approve? That’s questionable.

The Niners have never been really good at admitting their mistake. That’s the only valid explanation for keeping the kicker thus far. Had it not been for Jake Tonges’ surprising jump-ball touchdown and Nick Bosa finishing it off with a sack, forced fumble, and recovery, the game would have concluded with a crushing demise of the Niners.

Later in the post-game press conference, when Moody’s struggle should have been acknowledged, head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed disappointment in the entire special team unit. So when asked if there were any questions on starting Moody in Week 2, Shanahan promptly responded: “No, no question!” That might have stung the locker room.

Though they concluded with a triumph, it was anything but perfect. Topic of conversation: confidence in Moody, and the responses from the locker room suggest a sheer division. “He’s got the leg. He’s got it in him. We’re just hopeful that he pulls through in those pressure moments,” said Kyle Juszczyk after a whole five-second pause. He also attested that the 49ers can’t afford to have those 27-yard or less misses.

Whereas linebacker Fred Warner took a more realistic approach, stating, “I don’t know if I have anything to comment on that, to be honest,” when asked about his belief in the 25-year-old. “Everybody’s got to do their job. That’s it.” However, he acknowledged the protection inconsistencies as well, stating, “We’ve just got to be on it going forward.”

While Juszczyk and Warner remarked on the kicker, an anonymous player simply expressed his discontent with Moody’s continued struggle. After how the game went, the kicker knew he would be the target of most questions, so he left early and missed the locker room celebrations as well (not that there were many). Fans and the S.F. locker room aren’t the only ones unable to understand Shanahan’s fixation with the young kicker.

Analyst Richard Sherman questioned after the game, “Jake Moody … just don’t understand … kickers aren’t hard to find and plenty of pretty good ones out there.” Of course, it was a genuine question. Perhaps the head coach’s vote of confidence stems from his Super Bowl performance. He’s the only kicker in NFL history to record multiple field goals of 50 yards and more. But should that one glimmer of promise be enough to negate the bigger picture?

Niners weigh patience with struggling Jake Moody

HC Shanahan may have kept his composure answering the reporters post-game, but he couldn’t hide his raw, unfiltered reaction from the cameras pointed at him the minute Moody missed the goal. With his face spelling frustration, he was seen controlling the urge to lash out at the kicker. While addressing the media, though, he dismissed the questions about bencing Moody, he left the door open to evaluate things later.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Sep 7, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody 4 makes a field goal during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20250907_tdc_ab9_708

“Right now, I have no question. I’m trying to finish today. I’ll get on the plane and evaluate stuff. And then go back at it,” Shanahan added further. Perhaps there’s a scope of alteration of the depth chart for Week 2. There was also a moment, which might have gotten better clarity from Moody. A reply review showed the kicker jogging onto the field and mimicking a kick from the same side where he had missed earlier.

Like Warner said, “I’m sure he wants that kick back in the beginning,” it felt as if he was picturing himself with another chance at redemption. While some vote of confidence did come from the locker room for him, as Trent Williams admitted, the offense should be finding the end zone rather than relying on field goals. Translation? It wasn’t Moody’s fault alone. But at the end of the day, it all comes down to until when—should that be a response to repetitive inconsistencies?