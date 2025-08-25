brand-logo
49ers Make 7 Roster Cuts as Kyle Shanahan Seals QB Decision Amid Mac Jones’ Injury: Report

ByArni Sinha

Aug 25, 2025 | 8:10 PM CEST

The 49ers made seven roster cuts on Monday, and the most notable came at quarterback. With Mac Jones sidelined by injury, Kyle Shanahan trimmed the depth chart by waiving Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley. Both players were let go with injury designations, signaling the team’s direction under center.

If unclaimed, Mordecai and Bradley will revert to injured reserve, leaving them ineligible to suit up for San Francisco. They could later be released with settlements once healthy enough to return. The moves simplify the QB room and reflect Shanahan’s confidence in the options still on the roster.

By releasing both developmental arms, Kyle Shanahan has essentially closed his QB room going into the season and is comfortable with the current rotation, even with Jones a question mark. The roster realignment means the 49ers are willing to move on without leaving a backup behind, valuing consistency over experimentation.

Other moves on the roster were waiving defensive lineman Jaylon Allen and Shakel Brown, releasing running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and putting offensive lineman Isaiah Prince on IR. The message is clear: Kyle Shanahan is committing to his QB plan early so the 49ers can head into the season with certainty at the most important position.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

Is Kyle Shanahan's QB gamble a stroke of genius or a recipe for disaster this season?

