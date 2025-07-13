49ers News: Alfred Collins Receives Strong Career Ultimatum Amid Rookie Contract Holdout

The first time Alfred Collins put on a Texas jersey, he looked like a cheat code. Tom Herman, who’s seen his fair share of giant humans, could barely hide his awe back in 2020. “When you stand next to – Alfred Collins, woah, those are big, big, strong humans,” he said. Back then, Collins didn’t know whether the ball was pumped or stuffed. But one thing was clear – he wasn’t built like a developmental project. Even Ta’Quon Graham, the Longhorns’ senior DT, couldn’t believe what he was seeing. “Some of the things I might have taught him here and there… but mostly everything you’ve seen, that’s all him, that’s God-given talent right there.”

In the Alamo Bowl, Collins made his first college start. Now, five seasons, 142 tackles, and an All-American nod later, he’s supposed to be a Day 1 answer on the 49ers’ D-line. ‘Supposed to.’ But that’s not how this is going. And San Francisco might be facing a very different kind of debut.

If Alfred Collins doesn’t sign soon, 2025 might be a throwaway season. It’s that simple. He’s already behind. The calf injury that kept him out of OTAs didn’t help, but what’s looming now is bigger than rehab – it’s a full-blown rookie contract holdout. And it’s ticking toward disaster. Training camp kicks off July 15 for rookies. The vets arrive a week later, and practice begins on July 23. Collins, the No. 43 pick in the draft, is the only 49ers rookie who hasn’t signed. That’s not all on him – Cleveland’s Carson Schwesinger and Houston’s Jayden Higgins broke the system when they got fully guaranteed second-round deals. Now everyone else wants in.

Collins is part of the waiting game for now. But this isn’t just any rookie situation. The 49ers cut both Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins this offseason to make room for the youth movement. Alfred wasn’t a luxury pick. He was the plan. And if that plan doesn’t show up for camp? Good luck. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek runs a Wide-9 system that’s a world away from Collins’ college ‘read and react’ style. It’s aggressive, high-speed trench warfare. Miss practice reps, and you miss the blueprint.

Alfred Collins was visible early in OTAs but ghosted the final weeks. His jersey was just hanging by the weight room wall. Literal symbolism. If he doesn’t sign by camp, he’s not just behind schedule – he’s potentially irrelevant for 2025. That’s the ultimatum. The 49ers need results, not just measurables. And for a 6’6” DT with a vertical leap of 26 inches and NFL execs calling him “the best interior player in this class” – that’s a brutal cliff to fall from.

49ers caught between a rookie standoff and a week 1 deadline

At this point, it’s chess. The 49ers are either going to cave or call his bluff. They know giving a fully guaranteed deal now will become the blueprint for every future second-round negotiation. But they also know this: They need Alfred Collins on the field in Week 1. And the guy has a learning first mindset, “I’m ready to learn from those that have done it before me. I’m ready to come in and do whatever I can to win games, and I’m going to be a good teammate to my teammates.” With 11 draft picks and a roster full of young, hungry players, this training camp was already going to be cutthroat. Add in the pressure from a 2024 season that didn’t exactly live up to expectations, and Collins’ absence sticks out like a pulled muscle.

It’s not just about one rookie missing drills. It’s about a defensive identity they thought they were rebuilding around him. Collins said it himself on draft night: “The run will be stopped…They’re getting a run stopper for sure.” Now? The only thing getting stopped is momentum. Both sides want this resolved. The 49ers need their second-round anchor. Collins wants to be out there competing and earning reps.

But until the ink hits the paper, we’re watching a potential breakout star lose valuable reps by the day. If he signs late, he might still contribute. But make no mistake – every day missed puts him closer to the inactive list than the starting lineup. The 49ers have a decision to make. Draw a line on guaranteed money? Or draw up a game plan without the guy they drafted to save the run defense? The clock’s ticking. And so far, the only thing Alfred Collins is rushing is the contract table.