49ers News: Big Development on Jauan Jennings After Losing George Kittle to Injury

The San Francisco 49ers received a major injury scare during their Week 1 matchup against Seattle. Receiver Jauan Jennings left the game with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return. While the team never officially ruled him out, Jennings did not re-enter the contest. He was seen on the sidelines receiving medical attention for his left arm. Observers noted him attempting to catch passes but visibly wincing in pain, suggesting significant discomfort.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 49ers faithful received welcome news this Tuesday from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. He provided a positive update on the situation, stating: “At this point, it does not appear Jauan Jennings’ shoulder injury is serious. Some good injury news after a rough one on Monday.” This announcement brought relief after concerns about another key offensive weapon facing an extended absence. TE George Kittle is out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite this optimistic outlook, Jennings will undergo further evaluation. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported the receiver is expected to have an MRI within the next 24 hours to fully determine the injury’s severity. This precautionary measure is standard for shoulder issues, ensuring no hidden damage exists. The team remains cautiously optimistic while awaiting final results.