49ers News: Brock Purdy’s Plans Flipped Upside Down After Coaching Staff Got Major Boost

The 49ers are undergoing massive changes ahead of the 2025 season. As the preseason approaches, the 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan, announced that he will hand over the offensive play-calling reins to offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. Shanahan confirmed on Wednesday that Kubiak will call the plays during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos and hinted that the arrangement could continue throughout the entire preseason. It’s a big opportunity for Kubiak, who’s in his first year as the 49ers’ OC. While Shanahan has traditionally held onto play-calling responsibilities, the move will allow Kubiak to gain experience.

“#49ers OC Klay Kubiak will call plays on Saturday against the Denver Broncos, and possibly throughout the entire preseason, per Kyle Shanahan on @KNBR,” an X post by OurSF49ers just confirmed it. It might become a bit troublesome for the QB Brock Purdy, who is much more familiar with Shanahan’s play calling after all these years.

Anyway, it’s a preseason move that could offer insight into how the 49ers’ offensive brain trust evolves heading into the regular season.

This is a developing story……