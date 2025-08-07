brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

49ers News: Brock Purdy’s Plans Flipped Upside Down After Coaching Staff Got Major Boost

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 6, 2025 | 9:08 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The 49ers are undergoing massive changes ahead of the 2025 season. As the preseason approaches, the 49ers’ head coach, Kyle Shanahan, announced that he will hand over the offensive play-calling reins to offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. Shanahan confirmed on Wednesday that Kubiak will call the plays during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Denver Broncos and hinted that the arrangement could continue throughout the entire preseason. It’s a big opportunity for Kubiak, who’s in his first year as the 49ers’ OC. While Shanahan has traditionally held onto play-calling responsibilities, the move will allow Kubiak to gain experience.

“#49ers OC Klay Kubiak will call plays on Saturday against the Denver Broncos, and possibly throughout the entire preseason, per Kyle Shanahan on @KNBR,” an X post by OurSF49ers just confirmed it. It might become a bit troublesome for the QB Brock Purdy, who is much more familiar with Shanahan’s play calling after all these years.

Anyway, it’s a preseason move that could offer insight into how the 49ers’ offensive brain trust evolves heading into the regular season.

AD

This is a developing story……

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Will Klay Kubiak's play-calling be the fresh spark the 49ers need, or a risky gamble?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved