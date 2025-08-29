49ers News: Kyle Shanahan Destroyed in Rob Gronkowski’s Hot Take

“I think we are all pissed off in the right ways,” Christian McCaffrey said after a brutal 2024 season. Kyle Shanahan’s squad’s underwhelming performance was mostly evident in the beginning, as they started with four losses in their first seven games. While the roster picked up the pace, it fell again with seven losses in its final eight games. This season, the team has made several changes to the roster amid struggles with injuries. But do the San Francisco 49ers have a better chance this season? Shanahan must brace himself, as a former NFL player has a disappointing response.

4x Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski doesn’t seem to have a bright outlook, explaining that the 49ers haven’t improved much from last year and will likely remain near the bottom of the league, projecting only six to eight wins. “San Francisco 49ers stay where they were last year. Bottom of the pack. Six, seven, maybe eight wins. Didn’t really do anything this offseason to upgrade. They paid Brock Purdy. They had to get rid of Deebo Samuels because the salary cap was just getting so out of control. So, my hot take is that they, they look good on paper, but they don’t perform that well,” he said.

Deebo Samuel was one of the most lethal offensive weapons on the 49ers’ roster. Last season, he recorded 4,792 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns, while adding 1,143 rushing yards and 20 rushing scores, before being traded to the Commanders. The 49ers aren’t just losing his ability, but also his experience in the offensive line.

Gronk also took a dig at Purdy’s massive extension deal this season. Purdy signed a five-year contract extension worth a whopping $265 million. It includes a full no-trade clause, as per NFL Network insiders. The deal replaces the final year of his rookie contract, under which he was set to earn $5.34 million.

So, cut to the present, is the situation better in Shanahan’s squad? While there’s talent such as McCaffrey, Purdy, there are also injuries. Defensive ends Dominick Puni and Yetur Gross-Matos are struggling with knee injuries. And the worst-hit area is perhaps the wide receiver room. With Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing dealing with injuries, the list of injured players is long. Rickie Pearsall and Skyy Moore can be considered the safe and healthy options for now.

As the 49ers continue to add depth to the roster, Shanahan is also making cuts to make space for valuable additions. That gave them enough cap space to add a Super Bowl champion to the roster.

Super Bowl champion joins Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers

As said, the 49ers have a thin wide receiver room. After trimming their roster down to 53 players, the team addressed the issue by signing veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling’s experience solves the issue of a lack of depth in the unit. He has played seven NFL seasons with the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, and Saints. And in that span, he’s caught 205 passes for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns while winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

The veteran had ups and downs during his brief stop in Seattle, following which he was released. However, his arrival in San Francisco comes at an opportune time, with the 49ers set to face Seattle in Week 1. Apart from his knowledge of defense, he could provide valuable insights into the Seahawks’ offensive system.

However, the player is added to the practice squad, which comes as a surprise considering his elite resume. It could be due to the veteran player’s underwhelming performance in Seattle and the Chiefs. But with multiple players injured, Valdes-Scantling may have a chance to prove himself and climb back up.