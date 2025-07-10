49ers News: Kyle Shanahan Receives Tough Ricky Pearsall Injury Update Amid Major Concerns

During this offseason activities, specifically OTAs, the San Francisco 49ers saw rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the 2024 first‑round pick, continue to struggle with hamstring issues. This comes on the heels of a difficult rookie campaign that featured a shoulder subluxation and the off‑field trauma of being shot in August 2024. On the cusp of a new season, Pearsall was sidelined for the remainder of OTAs and also missed June’s mandatory minicamp. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear, “Ricky’s here. Ricky’s been awesome. But Ricky has a tweaked hamstring. So, I’d be surprised if he does anything in OTAs. Probably won’t just throw him out there.”

Despite a turbulent rookie year, Pearsall managed to put up solid numbers. 31 catches, 400 yards, and three touchdowns in 11 games, all without missing time. After recovering from the harrowing incident, he returned to finish the season strong, posting 14 catches for 210 yards and two scores across the final two games.

But this offseason hasn’t been smooth either. A nagging hamstring injury has kept him out, and Kyle Shanahan isn’t rushing him back. The 49ers coach is clearly playing the long game—preserving Pearsall’s explosiveness for when it matters most. Holding him out of early practices reflects Shanahan’s cautious approach as the team gears up for a high-stakes training camp.

As the season nears, all eyes are on Pearsall’s recovery timeline. NFL injury analyst Dr. Deepak Chona took to X to share his perspective: “#49ers Ricky Pearsall – Pre-season hamstrings do raise in-season risk but only if they linger into or recur in camp. Would not yet drop value.”

That warning shot is loud and clear. If the injury stretches into camp, that’s when it becomes a real concern. But for now, it’s a wait-and-see game. Shanahan’s approach signals belief in Pearsall’s future, just not at the expense of the present. If Pearsall can stay off the injury report by the time camp wraps, there’s no reason to pull the plug on expectations—especially for a player the Niners see as part of their offensive core.

Having thoroughly examined Pearsall’s hamstring concerns and Shanahan’s cautious approach, the 49ers must now also turn their attention to key secondary contributors whose health could shape the offense’s early-season rhythm. And they, too, have a looming injury concern, before the season starts

Ricky Pearsall isn’t the only 49er down with an injury scare

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Christian McCaffrey are two of the most celebrated names in the 49ers squad. However, both are carrying fresh injury buzz into camp. According to Deepak Chona’s recent NFL injury update, Jennings has a hamstring tweak. He’s likely to play, but expect a typical performance dip, 6–7%, after such injuries. There’s also a measurable risk of reinjury if not fully healed before camp. While McCaffrey’s PCL is more of a long-term concern than an immediate availability issue. In April, ‘Underdog NFL’ wrote on X about McCaffrey, “Christian McCaffrey (Achilles, knee) said he has no restrictions.”

For Jennings, Chona wrote, “#49ers Jauan Jennings – Ankle. Suspect low ankle = more likely than high rn. If so, no major risk.” And for McCaffrey, “#49ers Christian McCaffrey – PCL treatment suggests moderate severity. No lingering production dip expected. Had returned to 4 ypc + 4 rec/g post-Achilles. Data projects 2x avg RB injury risk.”

So, Shanahan has to look out for how things develop at the training camp. For Jennings, they have to monitor full practice reps, especially in route drills and snap volume. Any flare-up could limit his slot and gadget role. And for McCaffrey, the key marker is grading out of camp at 100% in contact and cutting drills. Full practice participation indicates that tendinitis and PCL are behind him.

With Pearsall’s hamstring casting early-season suspicions, the 49ers’ offensive outlook also hinges on the fitness of Jennings and McCaffrey. Jennings’ ankle tweak, likely a low sprain, is no major risk and won’t significantly limit him. Meanwhile, McCaffrey’s injury profile: a healed PCL and resolving Achilles tendinitis, doubles the average RB risk to a modest extent but aligns with other players who’ve returned robustly. If Pearsall’s hamstring heals before camp, and both Jennings and McCaffrey clear full participation in preseason drills, the 49ers’ offense should enter 2025 at near-full power, tempered with prudent monitoring, but brimming with high-upside potential.