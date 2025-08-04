49ers News: Kyle Shanahan to Make Huge Roster Changes Ahead of Joint Practice After Fixing Brock Purdy’s Offense

Kyle Shanahan‘s offensive genius isn’t up for debate. The HC sees football like a chess master. He knows football inside and out. Since taking over the 49ers, Shanahan has turned them into contenders. Four NFC Championship appearances and two Super Bowl runs speak for themselves. But here’s the thing: in the NFL, smarts alone don’t cut it. You’ve got to win. And while Shanahan’s had his moments, his record with the 49ers (70-62) is a mixed bag, with just as many winning seasons as losing ones. Heading into 2025, the pressure was already on. Another shaky year, and even a coach as sharp as Shanahan might find himself on thin ice. But instead of waiting around, he’s making moves.

After fine-tuning Brock Purdy’s offense amid a banged-up receiver room, Shanahan’s now eyeing major roster changes ahead of a crucial stretch. And with joint practices (starting from Thursday, August 7) and preseason games looming, those changes could come sooner than later.

And true to form, Kyle Shanahan isn’t just talking about adjustments – he’s already putting the wheels in motion. The 49ers brass quietly worked out six players this week, with three offensive tackles and three cornerbacks hitting the field in Santa Clara, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. This sudden flurry of evaluations sends a clear message: the roster shuffle is underway, and some fresh faces could be joining the fray before the Broncos come to town.

Among the defensive backs brought in, Zy Alexander stands out as an intriguing prospect. The former Seahawks UDFA didn’t last long in Seattle. But his length and athleticism could make him a developmental piece in San Francisco’s secondary. Meanwhile, veteran Fabian Moreau brings more than 100 games of experience, having played for five teams since entering the league in 2017. At 31, he may not be a long-term answer, but his knowledge of multiple defensive schemes could provide stability in a thin cornerback room.

On the offensive line, Isaiah Prince and David Sharpe offer depth at tackle. A position the 49ers may want to reinforce after recent injury concerns. Prince, who spent time in the UFL before a brief Titans stint last season, held his own in spot duty, even playing half the snaps against Minnesota in Week 11. Sharpe, a former Raiders fourth-rounder, has bounced around the league but has starting experience. Then there’s D’Ante Smith, a former Bengals draft pick whose career has been derailed by injuries, including a 2024 patellar tendon tear. If healthy, he could be a low-risk, high-reward swing tackle.

But roster moves are only half the battle. The real challenge? Making Brock Purdy’s offense hum with a receiver room currently held together by band-aids and one steady veteran presence.

The quiet fix for Brock Purdy’s offense

While Kyle Shanahan reshapes the defense, the bigger mystery lies on the other side of the football. The 49ers’ receiver room looks alarmingly thin at first glance. Brandon Aiyuk’s ACL and MCL rehab lingers, Jauan Jennings and Jacob Cowing nurse leg injuries, and Ricky Pearsall battles nagging camp dings. That leaves a patchwork group of unknowns… and one intriguing wild card: Demarcus Robinson.

The 30-year-old journeyman isn’t a flashy name, but he might be the stealth solution Shanahan needs. After bouncing from Kansas City to Baltimore to Los Angeles, Robinson quietly had a career year with the Rams in 2024—505 yards and 7 TDs while playing third fiddle behind stars. Now, in an offense nearly identical to Sean McVay’s system, he steps into a rare opportunity. With Aiyuk likely sidelined early, Robinson could slide into the WR3 role behind Jennings and Pearsall, giving Purdy a reliable safety valve who thrives in tight windows.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

There’s a catch, of course. Robinson faces a possible suspension for last year’s DUI. And his track record screams ‘role player‘ more than ‘game-changer.’ But Shanahan has a knack for maximizing veterans in his scheme – think Mohamed Sanu or Trent Taylor in past years. If Robinson builds quick chemistry with Purdy, those third-down seam routes and red-zone fades might just keep the offense afloat until the cavalry arrives.

No one’s calling this a perfect fix. But in a receiver room held together by duct tape and hope, Robinson represents something just as valuable. A proven piece who knows how to produce when the play breaks down. And for a QB like Purdy, who excels at extending plays, that might be the exact lifeline this offense needs.