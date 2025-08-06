49ers Quietly Replace Key 62-YO Veteran Fighting Cancer Just as Kyle Shanahan’s Team Prepares for Preseason

“I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment. As I fully focus on my treatment … I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon.” In the shadow of training camp drills and preseason hype, a quieter, more personal story has come to the fore: San Francisco 49ers radio legend Greg Papa, 62, has stepped away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer, effective immediately. What makes this chapter feel especially poignant is not just Papa’s cancer diagnosis; it’s the abrupt silence from someone who was always there.

In a region where sports legends are not just celebrated but canonized, Greg Papa carved a space that few broadcasters ever reach. His cadence, timing, and emotional depth weren’t just part of the broadcast; they were the moment. From the 49ers battling their way to Super Bowl LIV to QB Brock Purdy’s rise in Santa Clara, Papa provided the soundtrack to different eras of Bay Area football. And for many, his signature touchdown call, “TOUCHDOWN, SAN-FRAN-CISCO!” became an auditory trademark as iconic as the 49ers’ red and gold. The diagnosis was kept private until late July, and the 49ers handled the change with quiet respect.

Without a major press event or dramatic reveal, the team posted a short announcement on X, announcing that Guy Haberman, a KNBR contributor and co-host of the “Haberman & Middlekauff” podcast, is joining the 49ers’ broadcast team. Haberman will take over duties in the booth for the 49ers’ 2025 preseason. The shift is respectful and temporary, not a replacement but a fill-in, allowing Papa the time and space he needs to recover.

The official account of the 49ers broke the news, as they wrote, “Welcome Guy Haberman to the 49ers broadcast team! @GuyHaberman will be filling in for Greg Papa for preseason games. Tune in on KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area.” This is more than a professional change. It’s personal, for the team, the fans, and the family. Haberman may carry the call. But Papa still carries the legacy. And that voice, that passion, that signature—it’ll be back. Because, like the team he’s called so many times, Greg Papa is built to fight.

After the announcement, Papa’s son, Derek, co-host of the Dirty Work afternoon show on KNBR, opened up on-air about the emotional weight of his father’s diagnosis. “It’s very difficult to go to work every day and put a smile on your face and act like everything’s OK when it’s not. I know all of you want my father to get back soon to be on the air, and I want that too. But first and foremost, as his son, I want him to be alive. And he’s fighting right now and it will be a battle, but I have a lot of faith that he will get through this.”

All of this unfolds just as Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers prepare to take the field, where another kind of battle, one of roster competition and preseason pressure, is quietly intensifying.

The 49ers and Kyle Shanahan are ready for the preseason games as Greg Papa steps back

With training camp in full swing and the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on the horizon, the 49ers are deep in the grind, evaluating talent, solidifying depth, and setting the tone for a high-stakes 2025 campaign. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is working through training camp with a healthy Brock Purdy back at QB1, as another player quietly turning heads is receiver Ricky Pearsall, the team’s first-round pick, who continued his breakout Tuesday with five catches from Purdy. According to ESPN, Pearsall has been “nearly unstoppable over the past handful of sessions,” showcasing a mix of route discipline, speed, and separation ability that’s increasingly difficult to ignore.

Furthermore, after connecting on his first 14 passes in team drills Tuesday, the former Patriots and Jaguars QB, Mac Jones, reaffirmed his status as San Francisco’s clear No. 2 quarterback. QB’s coach Mick Lombardi attributed the turnaround to Jones’ mindset, saying, “That’s all him and his mindset, and I think feeling comfortable in the scheme and feeling comfortable with the guys around him and just feeling comfortable with the staff. I think it’s just all kind of been a good combination for him.”

On the defensive side, Nick Bosa’s status is being closely monitored. The All-Pro defensive end missed his third straight practice Tuesday due to soreness but continued side work with the training staff. And even rookie CB Upton Stout is making noise in the battle for the nickel spot, flashing tight coverage and a physical edge that belies his size. It’s all part of a familiar Shanahan-era pattern: depth battles, player development, and driving the team forward well before Week 1 arrives.

As Greg Papa takes time away to battle cancer, the 49ers are quietly adjusting off the field while charging full speed ahead on it. With Haberman stepping into the preseason broadcast booth and Kyle Shanahan’s roster sharpening through intense camp battles, San Francisco is proving its resilience on every level. From Mac Jones’ revived form to Ricky Pearsall’s rise and Nick Bosa’s cautious ramp-up, the 49ers aren’t just preparing; they’re evolving, even before the first snap of preseason football.