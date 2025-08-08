49ers Rookie Turns Out as Kyle Shanahan’s Only Bright Spot After Brock Purdy’s Struggles Against Broncos

The 49ers’ WR room has taken hits this year. Brandon Aiyuk is still on the PUP list, and Jauan Jennings missed practice with a calf injury, opening up opportunities for someone like Jordan Watkins. And he delivered, especially when Kyle Shanahan paired him with Brock Purdy in tight-window situations. While veterans like Nick Bosa and Christian McCaffrey provided leadership and energy, and rookies like Alfred Collins and Upton Stout made plays defensively, Watkins’ rising chemistry with Purdy might be the most significant offensive development heading into the August 9 preseason opener.

On a day when the San Francisco 49ers’ offense sputtered under the pressure of Denver’s first-team defense, it was a late-round rookie who gave fans something to smile about. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins stood out as the lone bright spot in what was otherwise a disjointed, uneven joint practice session.

While Brock Purdy and the offensive starters struggled early, including two interceptions and multiple sacks, Watkins shone during red-zone work. He hauled in multiple catches throughout the day, including a touchdown reception from Purdy that capped off one of the team’s few efficient drives. Later, Watkins was also on the receiving end of a connection from Mac Jones during the two-minute drill, helping set up a 52-yard field goal.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the offensive miscues but praised his rookie pass catcher’s performance. “Watkins showed poise and playmaking ability when we needed it,” Shanahan said. “He’s been growing each day.” It’s the latest chapter in a long, patient climb that began quietly in Louisville and exploded in Oxford.

Watkins began his college career modestly at Louisville in 2020, catching just eight passes for 57 yards as a freshman. Still, Watkins felt he needed a bigger stage and entered the NCAA transfer portal. That stage turned out to be Ole Miss, where he joined Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense in 2022. In 2023, he improved even further, leading the team with 53 receptions for 741 yards and three touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-SEC honors from College Football Network.

But the turning point of his college career came in 2024. On November 2nd against Arkansas, Watkins delivered a game for the ages, 8 receptions, 254 yards, 5 touchdowns, setting the Ole Miss record for most receiving touchdowns in a single game. Even more remarkable? It was the first time in his career that he scored more than one TD in a game.

Watkins turned heads at the NFL Combine, where his 4.37-second 40-yard dash showcased elite speed. Measuring 5’11¼”, 196 pounds, with a solid vertical of 36.5 inches and a broad jump of 9’11”, he proved he wasn’t just a route-runner, he was an athlete built for Sunday speed.

The coach has many other problems to deal with. The significance is their quarterback issues.

Kyle Shanahan sees struggles of Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers’ joint practice with the Denver Broncos served as a humbling moment for quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense. Faced with an energized Broncos defense, Purdy and his unit found themselves stuck in neutral for much of the session.

During seven-on-seven drills, Purdy threw two interceptions, both while targeting rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall. Denver’s aggressive secondary capitalized on timing issues and miscommunications, while the defensive front applied constant pressure. In full-team sessions, the Broncos’ pass rush tallied multiple would-be sacks and tackles for loss, keeping the 49ers’ backfield, including Christian McCaffrey off balance.

Purdy acknowledged the defensive intensity post-practice, “I think they came out ready to roll, to compete,” he said. “You could feel them. They were in the backfield a couple of times, and had a couple of sacks, and obviously, some TFLs. So, they were ready to roll.”

Kyle Shanahan’s team eventually found rhythm in red-zone and two-minute drills, with Purdy throwing touchdowns to McCaffrey, Watkins, Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson. But the early struggles painted a clear picture. This offense isn’t in regular-season form yet.

For Purdy, it was a valuable reminder that success won’t come easily. Especially not against a well-prepared, physical opponent like Denver. And for the 49ers coaching staff, it was a teaching moment wrapped in preseason adversity.