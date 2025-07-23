49ers Rumors: $12M Star to Fix Kyle Shanahan’s Offense Amid Jauan Jennings Hold Out

Kyle Shanahan‘s 49ers‘ receiving corps has collapsed from one of the NFL’s best to one of its most concerning in just one offseason. Deebo Samuel got traded. Brandon Aiyuk is still dealing with that nasty knee injury. And Jauan Jennings is playing hardball with his contract. That leaves rookie Ricky Pearsall, who missed 6 out of 17 games after getting shot, as their next best option. For a franchise built to win now, this isn’t just concerning. Indeed, it’s a five-alarm fire threatening to burn their Super Bowl dreams to the ground.

Jennings is dependable on contested catches, with a career-high 77 receptions in 2024. However, he lacks the speed to stretch defenses as a true WR1. Pearsall shows promise as a route-runner but hasn’t proven he can replace Samuel’s game-breaking YAC ability. Behind them sits Demarcus Robinson, who is facing a possible suspension. Jacob Cowing has 4 career catches, hardly the depth chart of a contender. Last year’s top-10 passing attack (260.2 yards/game) now risks complete collapse, leaving Brock Purdy without the weapons to execute Kyle Shanahan’s offense effectively.

Enter Amari Cooper, the $12 million lifeline who could salvage San Francisco’s season. As Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report noted, “The San Francisco 49ers would also be wise to kick the tires on Cooper. San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel early in the offseason and may not have Brandon Aiyuk early in the year as he recovers from a torn ACL.” The interest isn’t new. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers nearly acquired Cooper last offseason. The trade would have sent Aiyuk to Cleveland.

via Imago

While Cooper’s 2024 stats (44 catches, 547 yards, 4 TDs split between Cleveland and Buffalo) suggest a decline, context is crucial. The 31-year-old endured Cleveland’s quarterback carousel before being traded midseason to Buffalo. There, he never settled into an unfamiliar offense. Just two years ago, he was a Pro Bowler with 1,250 receiving yards, proof he can still dominate in the right system. His crisp routes and reliable hands (career 61.1% catch rate) make him an ideal fit for Kyle Shanahan‘s precision offense. At $12 million, he’s shockingly affordable compared to current WR market prices.

But the 49ers are not alone in this pursuit. The competition adds urgency. As Knox pointed out, “Cooper would be a sensible target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are going all-in on the 2025 season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.” Pittsburgh already acquired DK Metcalf. They traded George Pickens. This leaves them hungry for another weapon.

San Francisco needs to decide fast if they want to stick with their current patchwork receiving group. Or they could go for a proven veteran to keep their championship hopes alive. With Jennings’s holdout looming and training camp approaching, Cooper isn’t just an option. He might be the only move that prevents the 49ers’ passing attack from becoming Purdy’s nightmare.

How one contract dispute could derail Shanahan and the 49ers’ s eason

The 49ers’ receiving crisis deepened Friday when Brandon Aiyuk (ACL/MCL) and Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) landed on the PUP list. That move dramatically strengthened Jauan Jennings’ contract leverage. Jennings has mirrored Brandon Aiyuk’s 2023 “calf injury” hold-in strategy. He skipped mandatory minicamp after his breakout 975-yard season and his historic 11-catch, 175-yard, 3-TD Rams performance. With Aiyuk’s return uncertain and Pearsall’s durability issues resurfacing, Jennings now stands as Purdy’s only proven weapon.

NBC’s Matt Maiocco notes the parallels: “Kyle Shanahan termed it a calf injury…the same quote-unquote ailment that Brandon Aiyuk had.“ While ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Jennings may request a trade without progress, Maiocco believes the 49ers won’t deal him: “There’s no possible way they could be a better team without Jauan Jennings.“ The standoff centers on valuation—the team cites his $15.4 million deal ($8,435,000 guaranteed) signed last year, while Jennings’ camp highlights his WR1 production and irreplaceable blocking.

The PUP list moves force San Francisco’s hand. Aiyuk’s knee recovery appears lengthy, and Pearsall-who missed most of 2023 with injuries, can’t be relied upon. With Demarcus Robinson facing suspension, Jennings holds all the leverage as Purdy’s default top target. As Maiocco predicts, “They would come together on something that would make both sides happy.” That’s likely a compromise below the true WR1 value, but acknowledging his critical role.

The 49ers must now choose between overpaying to maintain their offensive identity. They also risk the complete collapse of their receiver room. With Pittsburgh eyeing fallback option Amari Cooper and training camp looming, this standoff will define whether San Francisco’s championship window stays open or slams shut before Week 1. Inaction is no longer an option.