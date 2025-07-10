49ers Star’s Wife Needs Just 3-Word for Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo 4th of July Update

“I feel like we have a lot in common. We share the same experiences every week during the season. Claire and Kristin are my lifelines a lot of the time. We lean on each other on a daily basis and I really appreciate them.” Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, reflected on her friendship with her fellow 49͏ers’ wags Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Kyle Juszczyk, during an interview with PEOPLE. And, the former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has a strong connection with Juszczyk. These NFL couples are often seen vacationing together. Their most recent trip together was to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, following the 2024 Super Bowl.

Interestingly, Kristin Juszczyk has been supportive throughout Olivia Culpo’s pregnancy journey. And, recently, after Christian McCaffrey shared the beautiful update amid the 4th of July celebration, her close friend and fashion designer could not hold back her sentiments.

Taking to Christian McCaffrey’s wife’s post comment section, fashion designer Kristin has sent three-word heartwarming messages to the two-time First Team All-Pro RB’s wife. “Mom & Dad,” she wrote, adding the smiling face with heart eyes emoji in her remark. Juszczyk, who provided emergency tailoring for Claire Kittle, George Kittle‘s wife, at Christian and Olivia’s wedding, truly showcased her immense support for the mom-to-be with this touching gesture.

However, Kristin’s excitement for her is not new to Christian McCaffrey’s fans. Yes, since the couple announced the arrival of their first child, Juszczyk’s wife has been a part of their heartwarming parenthood moments. Astonishingly, on May 8, nine-time Pro Bowler FB’s wife was in attendance with George Kittle’s wife Claire Kittle, at McCaffrey’s high-profile baby shower party. It was based on a Parisian wonderland with a teddy Bear floral display theme in Rhode Island. Absolutely, Juszczyk’s smile and laughter provided an extra flare to the celebrations when Culpo, looking magnificent in her sage green Marchesa gown, couldn’t contain her excitement and said, “This is insane.”

Not only this, Kristin Juszczyk’s adoration for her went viral when Culpo shared some relatable motherhood moments on a farm. “Honestly just impressed I can still bend down lol,” the 33-year-old NFL WAG joked on 26 June. Fans praised her honesty about third-trimester challenges, including Juszczyk. 49ers FB’s wife admired her nurturing nature. “She was just meant to be a mother. She has such a nurturing vibe to her. Christian is just going to be the best father ever, so that’s a very lucky baby right there,” Juszczyk stated in an interview. And, Culpo too is soaking in the moment as her long-held dream of motherhood becomes reality. Even while celebrating July 4, she expressed her excitement for the arrival of their first baby.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrate the 4th of July

As the 49ers RB is preparing for his 9th season in 2025, McCaffrey, 29, took a much-needed break to spend quality time with his wife, Culpo, over the Fourth of July weekend. At this moment, the NFL couple captured fans’ attention, sharing a series of sun-drenched, red-and-white snaps. On July 4 and 5, the McCaffreys celebrated Independence Day in a luxurious place, likely somewhere off the US coast.

The couple was seen enjoying their lovely parenthood moments together. They are all set to welcome their first child in July. In the latest pictures, Culpo looked pretty, donning the red-colored brassiere that she paired with white trousers, flaunting her big baby bump. While NFL RB also seemed soaking in the dad’s moments, donning shorts, while posing for the picture, keeping his hand on his wife’s growing baby bump.

The couple sent heartwarming wishes to their fans on the day. “Buns in the oven, burgers on the grill ❤️🇺🇸 happy 4th love you all,” dropping multiple red heart emojis in the post. Before sharing this moment, the former Miss Universe also dropped a separate post featuring the July 4 celebration at their home. “Ready to celebrate you, America,” she penned in her IG story post caption. She looked radiant in that picture, wearing a stylish blue and white striped dress. She celebrated Independence Day while posing for the pictures beside American flags.

Amid the celebration, McCaffrey’s couple showed off her baby bump, demonstrating her anticipation for her 1st baby. “I’m thrilled and grateful to be pregnant,” she told People, as it is a dream come true for her. And, she acknowledged that Christian will be an amazing dad. After getting married on June 29, 2024, McCaffrey and Culpo are now prepared to embark on the journey of parenthood together.