49ers UDFA Refuses to Give Up Roster Spot as Kyle Shanahan Reportedly Set to Cut Ties With WR

The 49ers have a pattern under Kyle Shanahan. Every year or two, someone shows up to training camp without much fanfare and starts to turn heads. A player few were talking about in July forces his way into the conversation by August. It happened with Kendrick Bourne. With Matt Breida. With Jordan Mason. This summer, that guy might be wearing No. 14.

His name? Isaiah Neyor.

On Day 2 of the 49ers Training Camp, Neyor, standing tall at 6’4, became the highlight of the day as he extended over veteran safety Jason Pinnock, and even the defensive backs Darrell Luter Jr. and Dallis Flowers, displaying an acrobatic catch in between the traffic. The former Texas and Wyoming receiver arrived at camp with no promises, no guarantees, and a chip on his shoulder. That catch has earned him quite a name for himself, and the fans scrambled to check the roster to identify the player wearing No. 14. But Neyor isn’t looking for sympathy; he’s chasing an opportunity.

In conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area, the wide receiver himself revealed that he understands the situation deeply, and the 50-yard down-the-field pass by Mac Jones that he caught gives us a glimpse of his intensity.“My mentality going into a pass like that is, ‘It’s either my ball or it’s nobody’s. It’s a pass I’ve seen numerous times throughout my career. My mentality is just to come down with it. Mac gave me an opportunity, and I went and made the play.” That catch had the crowd going wild, and Neyor wants more of that every time he plays.

“Every opportunity I get, make the most of it and try to find a way to stand out. I feel like I did just that today. So I have to go back and keep improving, keep getting better,” he further said. There’s a hunger in Neyor’s approach, a drive that can’t be taught. Isaiah Neyor started his collegiate journey at Wyoming in 2019, spending three seasons with the team. His breakout year came in 2021 when he hauled in 44 receptions for 878 yards and an impressive 12 touchdowns, showcasing his big-play ability.

After transferring to Texas in 2022, Neyor tore his ACL during fall camp, missing the entire season and appearing in just one game in 2023. He then moved to Nebraska, where he posted 34 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns in his final year. Though his overall college production was limited, just 87 receptions over five seasons, what stands out is his efficiency: Neyor averaged an impressive 18.3 yards per catch and scored 17 touchdowns, highlighting his big-play ability despite the low volume. This combination of limited consistency but high explosiveness likely contributed to him going undrafted, yet it also makes him a compelling developmental prospect in an NFL system that values vertical threats and red-zone upside.

Yet despite Neyor’s standout performances and relentless mindset, the road to securing a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster remains steep, and not everyone believes he’ll make it. ESPN’s latest roster projection leaves Neyor off the final list, favoring more established names in a crowded wide receiver room. With limited spots and fierce competition, even standout moments in camp may not be enough to overcome the numbers game.

Kyle Shanahan might leave Isaiah Neyor behind

Despite his strong start, not everyone is convinced Isaiah Neyor will be on the 49ers’ roster come Week 1. According to ESPN’s latest 53-man projection for San Francisco, the wide receiver room will likely include Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, and Brandon Aiyuk on PUP, leaving Neyor as the odd man out. HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch face a tough decision, especially given how deep and competitive the position has become during training camp.

As noted in the ESPN report, the 49ers are expected to keep only five wideouts on the active roster. That doesn’t leave room for developmental receivers, regardless of their highlight plays. Unless someone underperforms or an injury disrupts the team, Neyor is likely to be a practice squad candidate at best. However, this might not be the end of Neyor’s story. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a history of rewarding players who shine in the preseason. Talking about the practice squad, he once said, “We don’t just look at who’s drafted or not. If a guy proves he can play, we find a way to keep him around, especially if he keeps making plays in the preseason.”

If Neyor can continue his upward trajectory through preseason games, he might make the final decision harder than ESPN or even Shanahan anticipates. He’s already capturing the fans’ attention and drawing the media’s notice. What comes next could be even more compelling. His journey is far from over, and the odds may still be against him. ESPN’s projections may be right, and Shanahan might ultimately cut ties. But Neyor’s effort, mindset, and hunger suggest he won’t go down quietly.