49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Wife Closes Life Chapter to Announce New Career

As San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to recover after his horrific injury, his wife, Rochelle Searight, has announced a new career move. Rochelle had a career in cosmetology, which she further developed by becoming an influencer, sharing beauty tips on her social media profiles. Now moving on from a life as a cosmetologist, Rochelle Searight has started her journey as an artist.

Sharing a post from her new artistic account, @chelleyscanvas, Rochelle explained how she has been a self-taught artist and grew up drawing before taking the “practical” career decision. She then explained her reasoning for moving on from cosmetology.

“But after some reflection, I realized art aligns with my purpose and lifestyle. It gives me freedom, peace, and a sense of fulfillment that nothing else does. I’ve officially closed the chapter on cosmetology and am reintroducing myself as the artist I was always meant to be! This is where I’ll be sharing all of my creations,” Rochelle Searight said in an Instagram post.

This decision marks another significant moment for the couple who got married earlier this year. But before their beautiful wedding in Napa Valley, California, Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight had been together for close to seven years. They first met while the wide receiver was in college at Arizona State University. The pair moved to San Francisco in 2020, when the 49ers drafted Brandon, and the couple welcomed their son Braylon that same year.

Now shifting focus to Brandon Aiyuk, there’s an update on the wide receiver’s return issued by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

When is Brandon Aiyuk returning from injury?

It has been a long recovery for Brandon Aiyuk after suffering a knee injury in the 2024-25 season. The 27-year-old tore both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, and with 13 months removed, the 49ers are still not prepared to open his practice window. But this wait may soon end as head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Aiyuk is “week to week.” Shanahan also revealed that the 27-year-old remains on the physically unable to perform list.

“When you have such a big injury like that, you wait until he’s fully comfortable to come up and start practicing,” Shanahan said, according to NBC Bay Area.

But now, as the league enters the second half of the season, the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers are sitting third in the NFC West with a 7-4 record. With the 6-5 Carolina Panthers next on the schedule, it will be interesting to see whether the 49ers can maintain this winning form and remain in the playoff hunt. If yes, San Francisco could emerge as a dark-horse team with key players like Brandon Aiyuk returning from injury.