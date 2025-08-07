After Dropping Retirement Bomb, George Kittle Wants to ‘Ruin’ Kids’ Dreams

“I’ve always hung my hat on the fact that I know that if I’m playing at my best, that there’s no one that is going to take my job and that I’m going to continue to play at a really high level.” This is what George Kittle reflected on his expectation for playing as long as possible. Since the 49ers drafted him as their fifth-round pick, NFL TE has committed to being the league’s standard-bearer at his position.

Well, his successful NFL trajectory also showcases his determination towards the passing game. Earning six Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors, and setting multiple records by recording 7,241 career yards, the second-most YRDS in NFL history, made him the league’s highest-paid TE with a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension offer. He continues to extend his career while perfectly balancing his body and mind. And now, as he is entering his ninth NFL season, he does not want to let any kids’ dreams come true. But what’s the reason behind this? Well, his answer may surprise you.

“There are 10,000 kids who would love to be the starting tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. And it is my job to not let any of their dreams come true,” Kittle stated earlier during an interview with ESPN. These are not only Kittle’s words, but his intense desire to play at his position as long as possible. And fast forward to now, he again expressed his desire to ruin kids’ dreams. Yes, during the candid discussion with Richard Sherman’s podcast show, he took the whole ‘wild banter’ route.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@richardshermantv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD



And former NFL CB and show host dropped the glimpses of their real talk through an IG post. During the discussion, Kittle disclosed his strategy for kids who want to become the starting tight end for the 49ers and take his job. “There are hundreds of thousands of kids who would love nothing more than to be the starting tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, and it is my job to ruin all of their dreams. So basically f*** them kids,” he stated. It indeed showcased his passion for playing football for a long time.

But he teased thousands of aspirational kids in a witty manner this time. He later apologized for his rude tone. “Excuse my language, everybody,” he said. He continued, saying, “It’s the NFL, and it’s hard regardless.” Well, his love and passion for playing the game are not new. In hindsight, he reflected on his dream to play football.

“I feel like it’s up to me to decide whether the window’s closed or my time is coming to an end … I’m literally living my dream, so why would I not want to be the best version of myself that I can be?” 49ers TE stated earlier. So, as he said earlier that it is up to him to decide “whether the window’s closed or my time is coming to an end .” And now, once again, he made his intention very clear about his long play. Surprisingly, it came amid his 2 cents on his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

George Kittle’s humorous remark about retirement

Following the release of the league’s most recent memo regarding the prohibition of smelling salts, Kittle hilariously discussed his departure from the NFL. Clearly, it seems that George Kittle, who frequently uses smelling salts to increase his energy levels during games, did not think the recent prohibition was a good idea.

“I considered retirement,” he humorously took a jibe at his retirement. He went on to discuss brashly about his exit from the NFL, “We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys.” Later in the discussion, he humorously asked for help. “Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That’s all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest,” he asserted further. So, what is the NFL’s latest order that led him to talk about his retirement? Well, as per a recent NFL order, teams are no longer allowed to “provide or supply ammonia in any form” this season. This includes ammonia tablets or inhalers and smelling salts of any kind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2024, the FDA warned against ammonia inhalants (AIs). They cited a lack of evidence for claims of boosted alertness or energy and noting potential risks, including masking concussion symptoms. Following this, the NFL’s Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended banning all AI use during games to prioritize player safety.

However, as the NFL promotes player safety, players like Kittle will have to adjust and discover new methods to increase their level of intensity on game day while sticking to the league’s changing regulations.