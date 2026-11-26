Brock Purdy’s uncertain injury status might create problems for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. As former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh pointed out, the uncertainty could force Seattle to prepare for two different quarterbacks.

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“Man, this is gamesmanship, bro,” T.J. Houshmandzadeh said on the Speakeasy podcast. “Ain’t no chance Brock Purdy ain’t playing. You get hurt in the second quarter, and you play the rest of the game; ain’t nothing wrong with you. This is all gamesmanship. They want the Seattle Seahawks to believe that he isn’t playing.

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“So now they start wasting time and resources on looking at Mac Jones and his film from last year. And that’s all it is. Let’s make the Seattle Seahawks watch a film of Mac Jones that they shouldn’t be watching and wasting their time. Brock Purdy is playing this game, no question.”

Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday, November 25, that Brock Purdy would not take part in practice. He also said there is a chance the quarterback could miss Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, as reported by The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. However, the 49ers have not ruled Purdy out yet.

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Shanahan clarified that Purdy does not have a high ankle sprain, and Niners Nation reported that he is being treated as day-to-day. His availability for Sunday’s game should become clearer after the team’s Thursday and Friday practices.

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As Houshmandzadeh pointed out, this uncertainty could create confusion for the Seahawks. Mac Jones might take over for Purdy if he is not cleared to play, which could leave Seattle spending time and resources preparing for a quarterback who might not even start.

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Purdy’s injury happened during the second quarter of the 49ers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings. The incident occurred with 35 seconds left in the quarter when Purdy threw a short pass to Christian McCaffrey, who was pushed out of bounds at the San Francisco 20-yard line without gaining any yards.

Just four seconds later, Purdy attempted another short pass to the left, but the ball fell incomplete with Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond applying pressure. Redmond rolled onto Purdy’s left ankle during the play, and the officials called Purdy for intentional grounding. The penalty cost San Francisco 16 yards, with the 10-second runoff declined.

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Purdy was checked by the medical staff and cleared to return to the game. He continued playing and helped the 49ers secure a 35-10 win over Minnesota.

Losing a player like Brock Purdy will be a massive blow for the 49ers.

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In the 2026 season, Brock Purdy has completed 206 of 290 pass attempts (71.0%) for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns, with five interceptions across 10 games. He has a 9-1 record as a starter, averaging 262.4 passing yards per game.

FOX Sports announcer and NFL legend Tom Brady also praised Purdy during his weekly NFL power rankings for FOX Sports.

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“He’s just operating a lot faster than everybody else,” Brady said. “Some guys are operating at 1.0. Some guys are operating at 1.5. Brock’s operating at 2.0 right now. He’s thinking fast. He’s making fast decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands quickly. You know when you listen to a podcast, and it’s at 1.0, but you speed it up to, like, 1.5 or 2.0? You just get so much more done.”

Now, both the 49ers’ and the Seahawks’ fates in Week 12 depend on Brock Purdy’s status ahead of the game. Let’s wait and see how things turn out for them.