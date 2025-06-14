49ers Bid Farewell to Beloved Team Reporter With Sentimental 5-Word Message on Thursday

Lindsey Pallares wasn’t just part of the 49ers’ content team—she became one of its most recognizable voices. Fluent in two languages, quick on her feet in interviews, and visible across nearly every platform the team ran, Pallares brought energy and clarity to a role most fans overlook—until it’s gone. After three seasons of podcasts, player features, and sideline reporting, she’s stepping away. And for the first time in a while, the 49ers’ media presence has a noticeable gap.

Pallares’ early life wasn’t that simple. She had the responsibility of caring for her family. With “the American dream and immigrant mentality,” she started her career as a reporter then and has now reached so far. Looking back at her starting days while talking to UCLA, Pallares revealed, “Neither of my parents come from money. The motivation was a better life, which is a common goal for a lot of immigrant families. You hear a lot about that hard-working immigrant mentality, and that’s very much the case with my parents: constantly striving for better. That was passed down to my brother and myself.”

However, after three glorious seasons, her tenure with the 49ers has come to an end. While reflecting on her days as a reporter through the team’s various aspects and situations, she shared the news with the team and the fans with deep gratitude, calling her role one of the “honors of my lifetime.” The message was shared on the 49ers’ official Instagram page, accompanying a moving video that marked the end of a meaningful chapter in both Pallares’ career and the 49ers’ media family. In the video shared with fans, and after trying fifty different ways to write her speech, Pallares addressed the “Faithful” one last time.

The Instagram post read, “Thank you for everything, Lindsey.” And in the video, she said, “It has been one of the honours of my lifetime to be the 49ers team reporter for the past three seasons. One of my favourite parts of the job was meeting so many of you. Whether it was at Levi’s Stadium on a gameday. Women of the 9ers night event, Bay Area community events, or at invasions across the country. You all are what made this place so very special. It was my job to help you bring closer to the team. And tell the stories of the players, coaches and alumni, and front office of this historic franchise. I hope I made you proud.”

Pallares further added, “Thank you for reading all of the articles on 49ers.com! I know there were many, and for tuning in to the podcast, in both English and Spanish, watching all the interviews, and cheering loudly and proudly on gameday. I can’t believe we fit so much into three seasons, cause truly, what a ride it was! I was an LA kid who did not grow up with NFL team and now I’m proud to say, I have a football family. I am so grateful for my time here, and I’m excited for the next chapter. But please know I will be faithful forever. So, for one last time, this is Lindsey Pallares, for the 49ers.com.

In a world where team voices can feel corporate and distant, Lindsey Pallares stood out, not just as a reporter, but as someone who truly belonged to the red and gold. A feeling that was mutual for the 49ers upon hearing of her departure.

A look back at Lindsey Pallares’ greatest career highlights for the 49ers

Far beyond the traditional lines of reporting, Pallares infused energy and creativity into the 49ers’ media offerings. Cart Talk, a lighthearted TikTok series where she interviews players aboard a golf cart, offering fans fun, behind-the-scenes glimpses, was a great way for Pallares to connect the fans to the team through media. Other than this, alongside Digital Media Coordinator Briana McDonald, Lindsey held court on “1st & 10,” a thrice‑weekly podcast delivering quick-hitting updates, analysis, and fan engagement. With time, it affectionately became known as the morning essential for the Faithful.

From her rookie season in 2022, she traveled with the team in-season to provide in-depth coverage during their run to the NFC Championship. She effectively showcased her ability to handle high-pressure postseason media responsibilities and left a lasting impression on each of her viewers. She maintained an incredible workload, producing 5–15 articles weekly, hosting podcasts in English and Spanish, conducting daily on-field interviews, and covering every practice and press event year-round.

As she signs off for the final time, saying, “for 49ers.com, this is Lindsey Pallares,” she leaves behind a legacy rich in cultural impact, professional excellence, and genuine connection. That’s a career worth remembering, and a foundation any successor would be proud to build upon.