49ers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Kyle Shanahan Taking WR ‘Faster Than Jauan Jennings’

The San Francisco 49ers are just a few key pieces away from a championship, but with glaring holes on both sides of the ball, this year’s draft isn’t just about adding depth; it’s about finding immediate impact. EssentiallySports’ recent mock draft suggests Kyle Shanahan is targeting game-breaking speed to solve one of his biggest problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEEDS

Receiver

Imago October 6, 2024, Santa Clara, California, USA: NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: 49ers vs Jets: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 during pregame warmup at Levi s Stadium. His first game since signing his new contract o a four-year, million contract extension in August 2024, with million guaranteed. However, the 49ers recently voided the guaranteed money for the 2026 season due to Aiyuk not meeting contract requirements, an unusual situation that may lead to his departure from the team. Santa Clara USA – ZUMAk13_ 20241006_zap_k13_048 Copyright: xPaulxKurodax

Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the Niners is over after being the team’s first-round pick back in 2020. The receiver was placed on the PUP list in July, and the relationship between the two sides has since deteriorated beyond repair. Ricky Pearsall, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, has struggled to stay healthy, and there’s limited depth at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive Line

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Dec 22, 2024 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa 97 stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 20241222_JFV_bv1_006

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Niners had an abysmal pass rush last season, which was the worst in the league. The team finished with 20 sacks, three fewer than Myles Garrett’s single-season record of 23. Nick Bosa was lost for the season after three games, while first-round pick Mykel Williams was limited to nine games and totaled just a single sack. The 49ers also need to add an impact player to the interior of their defensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Line

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 31: San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams 71 warms up prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders on December 31, 2023 at Fed Ex Field in Landover, MD. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 31 49ers at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon749231231074

This could be a major need depending on what happens with left tackle Trent Williams, the soon-to-be-38-year-old with one year left on his contract. If Williams is not back in 2026, left tackle quickly becomes a primary need. Starting guard Spencer Burford is slated for free agency, and they should also consider an upgrade at center.

MOCK DRAFT

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 1: Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Tennessee at Mississippi State Sep 27, 2025 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II 17 celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWesleyxHalex 20250927_szo_ce3_0300

Brazzell has length comparable to starter Jauan Jennings, but he’s faster; I’m told he’s going to test off the charts at the combine. He really came into his own last season and was a game-breaking as well as game-changing receiver. Many raise concerns about receivers coming out of the Tennessee program, the school Jennings played at, but Brazzell was a terrific receiver during his time at Tulane before transferring.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

Imago October 18, 2025, Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA: Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman CHASE BISONTIS 71 blocks for running back EJ SMITH 22 during Texas A&M s win over Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville USA – ZUMAs199 20251018_znp_s199_022 Copyright: xBrentxSoulex

Bisontis would be a great replacement at guard if they lose Burford in free agency. He has similar athleticism and movement skills to Burford, yet he’s much more powerful.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma

Imago October 11, 2025: Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas 32 rushes the quarterback during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_153 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Thomas is explosive, nasty and relentless. He’s also slightly undersized, which is not necessarily a negative in the Niners’ scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 4: Max Llewellyn/DE/Iowa

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Iowa Vs USC NOV 15 November 15, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava 14 runs looking to pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Max Llewellyn 48 defends in action in the second quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_1205.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree444117

Llewellyn is bigger than Thomas, and one could argue he’s more athletic. Yet he’s not been as impactful and is a bit of an enigma. His upside is incredible, and Llewellyn would be a steal on Day 3.

ROUND 4: Kaden Wetjen/WR-RS/Iowa

Imago November 15, 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen 21 carries the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the USC Trojans and the Iowa Haawkeyes at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251115_zma_c04_1088 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Wetjen is a game-impacting return specialist who showed great pass-catching skills during the Shrine Bowl. Skyy Moore, the Niners’ present kick and punt returner, is slated for free agency.