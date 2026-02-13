49ers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Kyle Shanahan Taking WR ‘Faster Than Jauan Jennings’

The San Francisco 49ers are just a few key pieces away from a championship, but with glaring holes on both sides of the ball, this year’s draft isn’t just about adding depth; it’s about finding immediate impact. EssentiallySports’ recent mock draft suggests Kyle Shanahan is targeting game-breaking speed to solve one of his biggest problems.
NEEDS
Receiver
Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the Niners is over after being the team’s first-round pick back in 2020. The receiver was placed on the PUP list in July, and the relationship between the two sides has since deteriorated beyond repair. Ricky Pearsall, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, has struggled to stay healthy, and there’s limited depth at the position.
The Niners had an abysmal pass rush last season, which was the worst in the league. The team finished with 20 sacks, three fewer than Myles Garrett’s single-season record of 23. Nick Bosa was lost for the season after three games, while first-round pick Mykel Williams was limited to nine games and totaled just a single sack. The 49ers also need to add an impact player to the interior of their defensive line.
Offensive Line
This could be a major need depending on what happens with left tackle Trent Williams, the soon-to-be-38-year-old with one year left on his contract. If Williams is not back in 2026, left tackle quickly becomes a primary need. Starting guard Spencer Burford is slated for free agency, and they should also consider an upgrade at center.
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee
Brazzell has length comparable to starter Jauan Jennings, but he’s faster; I’m told he’s going to test off the charts at the combine. He really came into his own last season and was a game-breaking as well as game-changing receiver. Many raise concerns about receivers coming out of the Tennessee program, the school Jennings played at, but Brazzell was a terrific receiver during his time at Tulane before transferring.
ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M
Bisontis would be a great replacement at guard if they lose Burford in free agency. He has similar athleticism and movement skills to Burford, yet he’s much more powerful.
ROUND 3: R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma
Thomas is explosive, nasty and relentless. He’s also slightly undersized, which is not necessarily a negative in the Niners’ scheme.
ROUND 4: Max Llewellyn/DE/Iowa
Llewellyn is bigger than Thomas, and one could argue he’s more athletic. Yet he’s not been as impactful and is a bit of an enigma. His upside is incredible, and Llewellyn would be a steal on Day 3.
ROUND 4: Kaden Wetjen/WR-RS/Iowa
Wetjen is a game-impacting return specialist who showed great pass-catching skills during the Shrine Bowl. Skyy Moore, the Niners’ present kick and punt returner, is slated for free agency.
