Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNFL

49ers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Kyle Shanahan Taking WR ‘Faster Than Jauan Jennings’

Tony Pauline

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 13, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

HomeNFL

49ers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Kyle Shanahan Taking WR ‘Faster Than Jauan Jennings’

Tony Pauline

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 13, 2026 | 6:30 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The San Francisco 49ers are just a few key pieces away from a championship, but with glaring holes on both sides of the ball, this year’s draft isn’t just about adding depth; it’s about finding immediate impact. EssentiallySports’ recent mock draft suggests Kyle Shanahan is targeting game-breaking speed to solve one of his biggest problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEEDS

Receiver

article-image

Imago

Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the Niners is over after being the team’s first-round pick back in 2020. The receiver was placed on the PUP list in July, and the relationship between the two sides has since deteriorated beyond repair. Ricky Pearsall, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, has struggled to stay healthy, and there’s limited depth at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Banner
NFL Banner
NFL Banner

Defensive Line

article-image

Imago

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

The Niners had an abysmal pass rush last season, which was the worst in the league. The team finished with 20 sacks, three fewer than Myles Garrett’s single-season record of 23. Nick Bosa was lost for the season after three games, while first-round pick Mykel Williams was limited to nine games and totaled just a single sack. The 49ers also need to add an impact player to the interior of their defensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Line

article-image

Imago

This could be a major need depending on what happens with left tackle Trent Williams, the soon-to-be-38-year-old with one year left on his contract. If Williams is not back in 2026, left tackle quickly becomes a primary need. Starting guard Spencer Burford is slated for free agency, and they should also consider an upgrade at center.

MOCK DRAFT

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 1: Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

article-image

Imago

Brazzell has length comparable to starter Jauan Jennings, but he’s faster; I’m told he’s going to test off the charts at the combine. He really came into his own last season and was a game-breaking as well as game-changing receiver. Many raise concerns about receivers coming out of the Tennessee program, the school Jennings played at, but Brazzell was a terrific receiver during his time at Tulane before transferring.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

article-image

Imago

Bisontis would be a great replacement at guard if they lose Burford in free agency. He has similar athleticism and movement skills to Burford, yet he’s much more powerful.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma

article-image

Imago

Thomas is explosive, nasty and relentless. He’s also slightly undersized, which is not necessarily a negative in the Niners’ scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 4: Max Llewellyn/DE/Iowa

article-image

Imago

Llewellyn is bigger than Thomas, and one could argue he’s more athletic. Yet he’s not been as impactful and is a bit of an enigma. His upside is incredible, and Llewellyn would be a steal on Day 3.

ROUND 4: Kaden Wetjen/WR-RS/Iowa

article-image

Imago

Wetjen is a game-impacting return specialist who showed great pass-catching skills during the Shrine Bowl. Skyy Moore, the Niners’ present kick and punt returner, is slated for free agency.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT