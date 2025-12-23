Brandon Aiyuk’s Risky Action Attracts Legal Trouble Amid Stand-Off With Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Aiyuk’s speeding video is under review by Santa Clara police.

Kyle Shanahan publicly addressed the distance between Aiyuk and the 49ers.

The timing intersects with Aiyuk’s uncertain status this season.

Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the San Francisco 49ers was already under scrutiny, and a viral video showing his speedometer crossing 100 MPH has only intensified the spotlight. The wide receiver faced heavy backlash after uploading footage of himself racing past Levi’s Stadium on a road with a posted speed limit of 40 MPH. What began as online outrage quickly escalated, as the clip drew the attention of the Santa Clara Police Department and placed Aiyuk in potential legal trouble, further complicating an already strained situation between the receiver and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per the TMZ report, the police recently issued a statement regarding the overspeeding video, and it’s under scrutiny by the police department. Aiyuk may face consequences for the action, considering he exceeded the permitted speed limit on that road by about 60 MPH. However, the intention behind the upload of the video is still ambiguous.

It’s been a tough road to recovery for the star wide receiver since suffering an ACL injury in the previous season. Incidentally, Aiyuk posted this video just 48 hours after coach Kyle Shanahan had commented on his relationship with him. Speaking to the reporters, the head coach stated that Aiyuk has been ‘distant’ from the 49ers squad during his rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preme Sports (@premefootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I didn’t get to hang out with Aiyuk much since he tore his ACL in Week 7. So, I have been trying to get him back to our team really since then and haven’t been able to pull that off… He has been extremely distant since he got hurt. I was hoping it would happen once he got healthy, but never happened,” head coach Shanahan said about his strained relationship with the 27-year-old.

That growing separation has now carried over into the team’s roster decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Aiyuk has been put on the reserve list this season

Aiyuk’s season-long absence hasn’t affected the San Francisco 49ers’ performance. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings have been suitable replacements for the Niners, as they have already secured a spot in the playoffs after the Detroit Lions’ defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With three games left in the regular season, Brandon Aiyuk is on the reserve squad list, meaning he is not going to wear the red jersey this season. The decision may be influenced by his prolonged absence from the team and failure to regularly show up during the rehab from injury.

Due to his limited involvement with the 49ers, coupled with the new speeding incident, his NFL career appears to be uncertain. He is currently in a contract dispute with the Niners. Last month, the team nullified Aiyuk’s guaranteed money clause in his contract. The wide receiver, however, didn’t challenge the decision to the NFLPA.