Brandon Aiyuk Seemingly Ghosting 49ers & Other Teams as GM Invites Trade Calls for WR

Essentials Inside The Story There is seemingly no effort from the WR's side about a new trade or talks with the 49ers

The 49ers will need a few months before they agree on a trade deal

Any team trading for Aiyuk will take on a massive financial commitment

The relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk has stalled, with the star wide receiver now reportedly ignoring the franchise’s calls. General manager John Lynch did his best to say they are available and only a call away. Yet there seems to be no effort from the WR’s side.

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“He’s not gonna be back in San Francisco,” said Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show. “We know the team is ready to move on from and they’ve advertised, including this weekend at every turn, that they would trade him for whatever they could get back for him. The reason that a team’s not trading for him right now is they don’t want to consume the current contract that he has. And so it’s a situation where he hasn’t been in clear, constant communications with the Niners.”

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With the draft over and the teams getting closer to training camp, the rumors of Aiyuk having played his last snap with the 49ers may soon become real. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the franchise has more or less agreed to it and isn’t seeking a specific return—they just want him off the roster. However, Aiyuk’s contract poses the biggest threat.

Imago October 6, 2024, Santa Clara, California, USA: NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: 49ers vs Jets: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 during pregame warmup at Levi s Stadium. His first game since signing his new contract o a four-year, million contract extension in August 2024, with million guaranteed. However, the 49ers recently voided the guaranteed money for the 2026 season due to Aiyuk not meeting contract requirements, an unusual situation that may lead to his departure from the team. Santa Clara USA – ZUMAk13_ 20241006_zap_k13_048 Copyright: xPaulxKurodax

Any team trading for Aiyuk would be taking on a massive financial commitment. With three years and roughly $60 million in base salary remaining, plus a staggering cap hit exceeding $41 million in both 2027 and 2028, his contract is a significant deterrent for potential suitors.

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Paying such a massive figure for someone who played his last snap in October 2024 is a huge gamble compounded by significant injury concerns. After tearing his ACL and MCL in October 2024, Aiyuk missed the rest of that season and did not return to play in 2025, raising concerns about his durability. However, the concerns seem to be growing now, with no one able to get a hold of him.

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“They’ve had a hard time getting hold of him,” said Adam Schefter. “Other teams, I think, have attempted to reach out. They’ve had a hard time getting hold of him. So, it’s a situation where the 49ers feel like, ‘Yeah, Brandon Aiyuk, I’m sure, would love to be released, so that he can go rejoin his college teammate Jayden Daniels in Washington.’ That’s a prevailing thought out there.”

The All-Pro is reportedly ghosting everyone, including not only 49ers GM John Lynch but other interested teams. The Niners could release him, but it would increase their dead cap by $33 million. So, they are not willing to do anything that will land the franchise in major financial trouble.

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Amid speculation that he wants to join his former college teammate Jayden Daniels in Washington, GM John Lynch has publicly opened the door for a trade.

GM John Lynch is ready to take trade offers for Brandon Aiyuk

“We’re available,” Lynch said, referring to Aiyuk’s situation on Saturday during his post-draft news conference, per team transcript. “Give us a call. And like I said earlier, I think it’s the prudent thing to do. He’s an extremely talented player. He’s been an extremely effective player in our league; situation didn’t work itself out here. That’s not to say that it can’t be rekindled somewhere else. And we’d be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself.”

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GM Lynch is still optimistic about Aiyuk. Although their relationship may seem to be nearing its end, that does not mean Aiyuk’s career is over. Lynch wants to help, even if it means the WR will land in a different franchise, given an opportunity presents itself first.

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Additionally, the 49ers will need a few months before they agree on a trade deal. The Niners voided the guaranteed money they owed Brandon Aiyuk in 2026; they will still incur $29.6 million in dead money for the 2026 season by trading him before June 1. However, in a post-June 1 scenario, they’d only take on $8.3 million.

Aiyuk has been a legitimate top-tier weapon for the 49ers, amassing over 4,300 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 games and proving his game-breaking ability with a 1,342-yard season at his peak. So, there is a lot that the 28-year-old can offer to a new team. But Aiyuk’s refusal to communicate is killing any potential for a deal.

Ultimately, Aiyuk holds the key to his own future, but with every passing day of silence, his options—and value—continue to diminish.