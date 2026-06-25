Brandon Aiyuk Shares Another Bizarre Update Amid 49ers-Commanders Saga

Less than a day after Brandon Aiyuk went viral with a series of Instagram stories (again), he was back to adding another chapter in his standoff with the San Francisco 49ers. And this time, his latest move involved a big bag of money.

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Aiyuk shared a clip of himself on his Instagram Story entering a closet that had nothing but a black backpack on a shelf. He walked up to the bag, opened it, and started pulling out bundles of cash – only to throw them all on the floor at his feet. He spent a full 20 seconds doing this, then slung the bag over his shoulders and walked out of the room. He didn’t need to say anything in the video; the caption said it all.

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“Get ready with me, chrome to the dome,” Aiyuk wrote, referencing a gun pointed at someone’s temple.

It’s no secret who this is about at this point. In a previous video calling out the Niners, Brandon Aiyuk had called them “stupid” and “dumb” because even though the team voided his contract guarantees for 2026 because he didn’t show up to the training camp last year, Aiyuk had already made $48.15M from his $120M deal that he got in 2024. The 49ers voided the guaranteed money because he ghosted the team, stopped all communications, didn’t participate in the mandatory training camp or the team meetings, and didn’t communicate during his rehab.

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Now, this latest story from the wide receiver could be another reminder of the money he’s made from the Niners. He’s dropping all of that to walk out the door, seemingly hinting at an impending exit.

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The stories leading up to this latest display also carried a lot of weight. Less than a day ago, Aiyuk posted three stories on his Instagram handle, each one adding something new to his ongoing battle with the Niners, as well as his quest to join the Washington Commanders.

The first story was a video featuring a football sporting the Commanders logo. A floating caption on the video declared, “The best sport in the world. The best league in the world [and] the best team in the world.” The second story was a selfie where Aiyuk declared himself “the best WR in the world.” Finally, he dropped another video, this time facing the camera and challenging the Niners directly.

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“And if I’m crazy or if I’m capping’, tell them boys cut me today,” Aiyuk said in that video. “And I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow.”

Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This campaign by Brandon Aiyuk, albeit viral, has drawn mixed reactions from the league. Former Super Bowl Champ LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy has praised Aiyuk, calling him his “favorite wide receiver,” and encouraging Aiyuk to “fight back” against the ownership. But senior NFL insider Adam Schefter sees the whole situation as something that could be detrimental to Aiyuk’s career.

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“I think every time he opens his mouth, he damages his standing with other teams and he scares other teams from bringing him into their organization,” Schefter said. “In speaking with teams, everybody’s saying, ‘What’s wrong with this guy right now?’. It’s unsettling to go watch him, and it’s scary to see how he’s handling himself.”

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Brandon Aiyuk’s teammate, 7x Pro Bowler tight end George Kittle, isn’t happy with the way things are moving either. On a recent edition of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, Kittle was asked what Aiyuk could bring to the Commanders if he ends up with them at last. Kittle attested to Aiyuk’s skills, but didn’t seem very convinced of the upside.

“The last time I saw Aiyuk was, call it Week 6, 7, or 8. I don’t really know,” Kittle said, “I used to make it a habit of mine to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he’d always be out there early, and I watched him run over 22 miles an hour and stop on a dime. So, he’s still got it, or at least that was a year, eight months ago, so I don’t really know. But you guys have fun with that, I guess… You have fun with all that comes with it.”

Brandon Aiyuk’s social media posts aren’t just fueling trade rumors; they’re also making the standoff feel public, personal, and harder for either side to clean up. He’s made it clear that the Niners aren’t the team for him anymore. But every post he shares now adds another layer to a situation already fraying in plain view. Would the Commanders be inclined to give him a shot in the middle of his media campaign?