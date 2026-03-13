Brandon Aiyuk’s Personal Coach Warns 31 NFL Teams After 49ers Reportedly Make Final Decision on WR

Essentials Inside The Story The San Francisco 49ers appear ready to move on from Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers have appeared to reach the breaking point with Brandon Aiyuk – not because of his talent, but concerns regarding his commitment and injuries. The wide receiver is likely to be released by the Niners with the official beginning of the 2026 season. Following the release, the other 31 NFL teams would be interested in the 27-year-old, but his personal coach, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, has a stern warning for them.

“Yeah, they should want him, but you have to be very careful.. What he did last year was kind of crazy,” said T.J. Houshmandzadeh on the Speakeasy podcast. “You’ve got all this guaranteed money, you’re not showing up, you’re getting fined, and you basically forgo over $30 million. If you’re a team, you’ve got to structure that contract the right way. You’ve got to make sure you protect yourself because of what he has shown you.. I’ve just never seen anybody do this at so young of an age.”

Aiyuk was a first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. In his first four years, the WR justified his first-round selection, becoming a starter from the first season. From his third season with the team, his production excelled as he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. The following year, he managed a career-best 1,342 receiving yards with 7 touchdowns, which was enough to convince the 49ers that he would be a long-term viable option in that position.

As a result, the franchise offered him a massive contract extension. He signed a $120 million deal for four years, meaning he would be paid an average salary of $30 million annually. Additionally, the deal included a guaranteed amount of $45 million. However, after securing the extension, he had a sharp decline in production, commitment, and health.

In the past two seasons, following the new deal, Aiyuk has featured in just 7 games, all in the 2024 season, before suffering a season-ending knee injury of ACL and MCL. In the 2025 campaign, he did not play a single snap and was put in the Physically Unable to Perform category.

During his recovery period from the injury, the wide receiver reportedly ghosted the 49ers, skipping rehab sessions. Moreover, he stopped communicating with the team, including with coach Kyle Shanahan. He also refused to attend mandatory team meetings this past season.

The attitude he displayed was problematic and far from professional. Hence, if an NFL team decides to add him to the roster for the 2026 campaign, it will have to address doubts regarding his dedication and commitment, even though he is only 27 and has years of football left at the top level.

Amid this uncertainty, Aiyuk’s future with the 49ers hangs in the balance, as he is expected to part ways with the five-time Super Champions ahead of the new campaign.

49ers face costly cap implications with Brandon Aiyuk move

Brandon Aiyuk still has years left in the 49ers contract, which will be void after the completion of the 2028 season. But when the past season ended, John Lynch, the GM of the Niners, mentioned that he had already played the last snap of his career at Levi’s Stadium, hinting at the possible departure.

“I think it’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners,” Lynch said. “It’s unfortunate.”

Soon after the official season kicked off on March 12, 2026, the rumors again circulated that he could be released right away, though the decision might be delayed until after June 1, with the Washington Commanders remaining a top preferred destination, where he could unite with his former teammate, Deebo Samuel.

If the franchise releases the controversial wide receiver before June 1, he will carry a huge dead money of $29.5 million. On the other hand, the post-June 1 release will drop it down to $8.3 million. Therefore, the 49ers management has a pivotal decision to make moving forward.