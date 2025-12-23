brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Brock Purdy Announces Christmas Plans After 49ers’ Win vs Colts

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 23, 2025 | 1:38 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Brock Purdy Announces Christmas Plans After 49ers’ Win vs Colts

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 23, 2025 | 1:38 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a dominant performance that had fans celebrating well before the holidays. After their powerful 48–27 win over the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Brock Purdy revealed his Christmas plans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With my family, friends, and celebrating Jesus,” he said via Niners Nation‘s Alex Tran on X. “And, you know, just loving all my teammates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Tran, Brock Purdy revealed what he planned to do this festive season. His comments came after a standout Week 16 performance in which Purdy threw for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved