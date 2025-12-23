Brock Purdy Announces Christmas Plans After 49ers’ Win vs Colts

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a dominant performance that had fans celebrating well before the holidays. After their powerful 48–27 win over the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Brock Purdy revealed his Christmas plans.
“With my family, friends, and celebrating Jesus,” he said via Niners Nation‘s Alex Tran on X. “And, you know, just loving all my teammates.”
WHOLESOME: Brock Purdy says he plans to spend Christmas with his family, friends, celebrating Jesus, and loving all his teammates 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1f8Ep0C43s
— Alex Tran (@nineralex) December 23, 2025
Speaking to Tran, Brock Purdy revealed what he planned to do this festive season. His comments came after a standout Week 16 performance in which Purdy threw for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.This is a developing story. Stay tuned.
