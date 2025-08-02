Brock Purdy Breaks Silence on $265M Pressure after Kyle Shanahan Quietly Affirmed QB1 Faith

“I don’t think they could put the pieces around him to replicate what they’ve done the past few years,” Yahoo NFL analyst Frank Schwab argued about the groundbreaking deal that was offered to Brock Purdy. Just weeks ago, the 49ers offered a jaw-dropping $265 million extension contract to Purdy to lock him down for the long term. Now, this move raised more than a few eyebrows. As wild as it sounds, not everyone is on board with the hype. Others defended the QB, saying that he deserved the deal. And let’s not forget that while this new deal is a show of faith in Purdy, it also comes with a mountain of pressure and sky-high expectations.

The 49ers #13 hasn’t been shy about talking about the weight on his shoulders. He’s spoken openly about how grateful he is that the team and especially the head coach, Kyle Shanahan, put their faith in him. The goal for the team and player is just one, which is the Super Bowl. It has been 3 decades since the 49ers won a Lombardi. With Purdy on the roster, the team is looking at the mountain top. Will the 49ers be able to achieve it this year? Well, Purdy is putting in all the work.

“My process is the same with, you know, how I go about studying and the scheme and working with Kyle and my teammates. Um but, you know, going into year four, it’s like, all right, you know, it’s time to, you know, obviously be the guy consistently uh week in and week out and let’s put a season together, let’s get to the playoffs and make a run,” he said on The Rich Eisen show.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan watch from the sideline during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

This faith dates all the way back to 2022 when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him. Back at Iowa State, Purdy had an impressive college career. He was a three-time All-Big 12 quarterback and held as many as 32 school records and more. But scouts weren’t sold. He was criticized for not being quick enough and for other shortcomings. But one man who saw the potential in him was Shanahan. Even though he wasn’t the one who picked him, he had faith in him right from the beginning. He dug into Purdy’s college tape and made the call to draft him, dead last, with the 262nd pick.

Fast forward to 2025, and the team hopes to secure a championship with the QB. Purdy needs to get back to his 2023 form. That season, he set a franchise record with 4,280 passing yards and became the first 49ers QB in over 20 years to toss at least 30 touchdowns in a season. And well, that run helped him finish fourth in MVP voting and took the Niners all the way to the Super Bowl, falling just short in overtime against the Chiefs.

Sure, the criticism has come thick and fast at times. But there’s also a crowd who respects how far he’s come. One such is also Patrick Mahomes. His rise from “Mr. Irrelevant” to starting QB is hard-earned. Injuries slowed him down after that, but he’s gearing up for a comeback. And well, Purdy has the flair for proving his doubters wrong.

Brock Purdy praised Kyle Shanahan for his impact on him

Over these years, Shanahan has built a rare and trusting relationship. Purdy recently spoke about the openness of their conversations, explaining that they often talk about everything, from his on-field development to how he can be a stronger leader in the locker room. Purdy emphasized how meaningful it is to know Shanahan has his back “for the long haul.”

Even during his recent interview, the QB had immense praise for the head coach about their first conversation after he signed the most talked-about contract. “He (Kyle) explained to me that, I’m his guy and we need to get this done. And so, I appreciated that, being the starting quarterback, hearing that from your head coach, just gives you a lot of confidence moving forward…. we got right back into meetings and we picked up where we left off from last year,” he shared.

This partnership now forms the foundation of the 49ers’ future. Shanahan has never been this “sold” on a quarterback since arriving in San Francisco. Former quarterbacks coach Brian Griese was the one who pushed hard for Purdy. If Griese hadn’t spoken up, the 49ers might still be stuck searching for a quarterback. Now, Shanahan has a guy he trusts and one he’s willing to stick with for the long run. And in turn, Purdy’s comments make it clear that the respect and belief go both ways. It remains to be seen if this duo could turn their partnership into team success as well.