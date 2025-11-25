Brock Purdy Comes Clean on 3 INTs After Kyle Shanahan Addressed 49ers QB’s Benching

The San Francisco 49ers got their 8th win of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Quarterback Brock Purdy led his men from start to finish, but his performance in the game raised questions, with some even asking for his benching. Panthers intercepted him three times, the most in a game this year. It also put pressure on the signal caller.

“It’s tough. Mentality as a quarterback, you want to play aggressively, you want to take what the defense gives you, but when you turn the ball over three drives in a row, you feel the pressure,” Purdy said during the post-game conference. “Obviously, I don’t want to have that kind of performance.”

The 49ers QB had a great return game last week at State Farm Stadium, when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals. Brock Purdy had 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. But the Panthers kept him quiet, at least during the first half. The Niners were up 10-3 at the end of the half. Purdy, though, only had 114 passing yards for one score and 3 interceptions. Obviously, the pressure was on him.

Fans were also worried as they have only won one of eight games when Brock Purdy has thrown multiple interceptions in a game. The QB’s own performance has slipped further down. This year, he has one touchdown and six interceptions on 15+ yard passes. Understandably, he is coming back from the turf toe injury, but the 49ers couldn’t lose games. Purdy knows it.

“I can handle this,” the 49ers QB said. “I’m an NFL quarterback. It’s all about how you prepare and move on to the next.”

They are already 3rd in the NFC West division behind the Rams (9-2) and the Seahawks (8-4). So, every game matters now. It is one of the reasons some fans think Mac Jones has a better chance of winning games than Purdy. But the head coach didn’t like it.

Kyle Shanahan shows firm belief in Brock Purdy

Those first-half interceptions also put head coach Kyle Shanahan in a tough spot. Reporters asked him if he thought of benching Brock Purdy. There was no hesitation in his reply.

“No,” the head coach said.

It’s clear! The Niners still believe in their young leader. However, Jones’ stock in the building rose when Purdy was out. In 9 games (8 starters), he won 5 games, including the 26-23 overtime win against the Rams in Week 5. He even had a couple of games with 340+ passing yards. However, Shanahan has always shown confidence in Purdy and still does.

The signal caller won all five games he started in his rookie season. In his sophomore NFL season, he took them straight to the Super Bowl LVIII, which they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. With an 8-4 record, the 49ers can qualify for the playoffs. Purdy gives them a real chance at the trophy if everything falls into place. The head coach would not shake his confidence. All Purdy needs to do is believe in himself.