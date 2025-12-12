Brock Purdy Confirms Stance on Brandon Aiyuk Controversy After 49ers Give Up on WR

Essentials Inside The Story Brock Purdy on Brandon Aiyuk's controversy with the 49ers

As the San Francisco 49ers finish their bye week, the uncertainty around wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is getting more tense. After the Niners voided Aiyuk’s guaranteed money for 2026, the controversy regarding the 27-year-old’s contract has become a hot topic in the league. And now, the 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, has also confirmed his stance on the matter.

“Aiyuk is a baller, an explosive player. He can go get YAC. He did it all. I wish he were healthy to be with us and roll,” Purdy said of Aiyuk’s ongoing controversy. “All the things off the field, that’s not my place to say anything. All I can say is I’d love to play with him.”

It is to be noted that Purdy and Aiyuk were crucial for the 49ers during the 2023 season when the team played in the Super Bowl. Aiyuk had his career season with 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns, while Purdy enjoyed a breakout season.

However, things took a drastic turn when Aiyuk missed the offseason because of his contract dispute with the front office. Later, he suffered an ACL tear that has kept him away from the field since then. As of now, there is no certainty about whether Aiyuk will even wear the red and gold ever.

But this is not the first time Purdy has spoken about Aiyuk’s situation. Earlier, he also mentioned him when talking to KNBR.

“He’s going through his thing. I can’t really speak to it much because it’s his situation and him healing up from the knee injury,” Purdy said.

However, the Niners’ quarterback did not directly come in support of the wide receiver, but subtly acknowledged the issue.

“All the contract stuff, I’m totally out of that. Has nothing to do with me … but it does suck because I love BA, and all the moments we’ve had on the field together have been awesome. Love playing football with him. It sorta sucks right now, it’s all gray and we don’t really know what’s going on. He’s doing his thing, I know he is rehabbing and trying to get back. That’s all I can say to it,” he concluded.

Despite the Aiyuk situation, the 49ers are in a strong position in the NFC. Their bye week came at a perfect time, right after a victory. As per head coach Kyle Shanahan, there’s parity among teams within the league, as several teams have a realistic chance of taking home the championship.

“When it’s one game and not best of seven anybody’s capable of winning. Now, you’ve got to be good enough to get to the Playoffs. But, on any given Sunday it’s one game. That’s to me why football’s the best. It’s never about a seven-game series, and usually when it’s one game any team can win,” Shanahan said.

But there is still one lingering question about the future of the 49ers’ wide receiver.

Have the 49ers decided to move on from Brandon Aiyuk?

Things have reached a critical level with Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers, and it’s fair to assume that they’re on the verge of a breakdown. Aiyuk hasn’t yet attempted a snap this season as he recuperates from knee injuries suffered during the 2024 season.

But beyond that, there’s an even larger question looming for the 49ers: Does Aiyuk want to be with them at all?

“It now appears that Aiyuk and the 49ers are headed for a stunning divorce,” as per reports from Mike Silver and Dianna Russini.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano added some fuel to the fire as he mentioned Aiyuk as a possible trade.

Financially, it will be expensive but a necessary step. A trade or release will leave San Francisco with a dead cap hit of $29.6 million, though extending Aiyuk as a post-June 1 release will mitigate the hit across 2026 and 2027. The acquiring organization will assume an ever-escalating contract: $27 million in 2026, $28.124 million in 2027, and $30 million in 2028.

As for San Francisco, it will be vital that they have the cap room they will gain as they look to hold on to core pieces. What GM John Lynch ultimately decides to do with Brandon Aiyuk, whether it’s a trade or a straight release, remains unclear. But one thing feels certain: Aiyuk is likely to be wearing a different uniform in 2026.