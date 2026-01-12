Brock Purdy Doesn’t Hold Back on 49ers Offense’s Errors After Kyle Shanahan Calls Out QB’s Double Mistake

Even after the San Francisco 49ers secured a 23-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, Brock Purdy walked away with mixed feelings. The 49ers quarterback finished the game with 262 yards for two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an 80.3 passer rating to push his team forward. He also delivered the defining moment of the game by finding running back Christian McCaffrey for a 4-yard go-ahead touchdown with just under three minutes left. Still, after the game wrapped up, Purdy focused more on what went wrong with the 49ers’ offense.

“It was not an easy task, and obviously, it’s the NFL, so it never is,” Brock Purdy said in the post-game presser. “But for us to come in here and just do whatever it takes me and obviously, wish we could play a little bit better in certain areas and in certain situations. But at the end of the day, it’s a fourth-quarter game, and you gotta go score for the season and for your team. And then obviously, for the defense to go down and get a stop like that was huge. So, it’s a team effort, and it’s just cool for everybody.”

Brock Purdy made it clear that his offense left plenty on the field. He admitted that the unit could not execute cleanly in key moments, and they simply have to be better. Fortunately for San Francisco, their banged-up defense still slammed the door late, stopping the Eagles just outside the red zone to seal the win.

