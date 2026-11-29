San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy supported evangelical Christian aid body Samaritan’s Purse, run by Franklin Graham, via the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program in both 2024 and 2025. Purdy outlined in a press conference on December 6, 2024, why he chose Samaritan’s Purse.

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“I was just thinking about if I’m going to have a chance to raise money, I’d like to hopefully do it with an organization that legitimately impacts and helps people in need. And so, with Hurricane Helene that just came through, I just looked at organizations that were on the ground, hands on, helping. Samaritan’s Purse has done that and they are doing that,” Purdy said back then.

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In 2026, Purdy has supported the Children’s Hunger Fund, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and faced backlash from Outsports co-founder Cyd Zeigler, who claimed it was ‘anti-gay’ due to its stance on marriage as defined in the Bible.

“Yet the face of the franchise, quarterback Brock Purdy, selected the anti-gay Children’s Hunger Fund as his charity of choice. To be sure, no one can argue with feeding children, which is the organization’s stated mission. Of course,” Zeigler reported.

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“Yet Purdy chose an organization whose website clearly states, under a ‘What We Believe’ link right on their site’s front page, that marriage is only between one man and one woman, and which rejects any intimacy between two men or two women.”

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Outsports’ article listing ten NFL players who support charities with conservative religious stances on marriage and/or that do not allow for LGBTQ+ employees was released on November 27. Although many players were included on the list, Zeigler singled out Purdy on social media and called for action to be taken by the NFL to prevent players from aligning themselves with religious bodies that do not employ gay people.

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“For years @outsports has pushed the @NFL to bar players from supporting organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights and ban gay people from employment with their My Cause My Cleats. This year, 10 players are doing just that, including SF QB Brock Purdy,” Zeigler stated on X on the same day.

Purdy’s decision to support the Children’s Hunger Fund can be seen on the official NFL My Cause My Cleats website under the Family Well-Being heading. It states that the charity brings hope to children by equipping local churches. The 49ers furthermore showcased images of Purdy’s personalized Children’s Hunger Fund shoes on their Morning Report pages on November 26 and 27.

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Outsports’ article referenced the What We Believe section of the Children’s Hunger Fund’s website, which details the charity’s distinctives and statement of faith.

With regard to marriage, it clearly states that “We believe that the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning: the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union, as delineated in Scripture. (Genesis 2:18-25; Mark 10:6-9).”

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Alongside Purdy, 49ers teammate Will Pauling (Athletes in Action) and Jets second-string QB Cade Klubnik (Young Life) were also named by Outsports as having supported religious charities. Further players identified in the article were Swayze Bozeman, Riley Patterson, Julian Ashby, Case Keenum (all having supported Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and Nate Landman, Ryan Flournoy and Tanner McKee (who had backed religious bodies).

Fox News writer Jon Root challenged Outsports’ article and pointed to what he described as double standards in the way it assessed religious charities. Root emphasized that Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had supported the Muslim charity Human Development Fund without drawing comparable criticism.

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Law professor Jonathan Turley also criticised Outsports in his November 29 blog post entitled ‘Brock Purdy and the Charity Police: The NFL Needs a Free Speech Encroachment Rule.’ He wrote that Purdy’s support for a charity helping hungry children and families should be the subject of celebration rather than condemnation. Turley stressed that it is time for a new encroachment rule in the NFL to protect free speech.

On social media, many swiftly contested Zeigler’s campaign for an NFL ban.

Journalist Mary Katharine Ham responded to his X thread by stating, “Take this 2020 BS somewhere else.”

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To date, neither Purdy nor the 49ers have responded publicly to Outsports’ article. Likewise, the NFL has not amended its current My Cause My Cleats policy. On the field of play, Purdy was ruled out (due to an ankle issue) for San Francisco’s Week 12 game.