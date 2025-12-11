Brock Purdy Gets Historic News on Christian McCaffrey Ahead of 49ers Week 15 Clash

The NFL defenses plan for weeks for the San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey, and yet the 29-year-old keeps feasting on them like it’s open practice. It feels like McCaffrey has spent his career turning impossible stats into Tuesday night box scores. And here we are, ready for him to break yet another record along with his team.

Christian McCaffrey is just five catches away from becoming the first running back in NFL history with at least 90 receptions in three different seasons. If you zoom out, the stat seems even more absurd. See, McCaffrey already holds the single-season receptions for a running back. He recorded 101 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards in 2018, which is a big reason why he is at the top of our NFL Fantasy Football RB Rankings. ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner posted some mind-blowing records in play for McCaffrey this week on X.

But Purdy holds the keys to help McCaffrey open this door. We have seen Purdy constantly feeding balls to McCaffrey this season. In five games together, the duo recorded nine receptions for 73 yards vs. Seattle, 11 for 92 yards and a score against Jacksonville, and 6 for 40 yards, including another touchdown against Arizona.

To sum it up, the running back has recorded 96 carries for 341 yards and six touchdowns in five games with Purdy on his side. It is the quarterback’s consistent, quick releases and accuracy on RPOs that have activated McCaffrey’s route tree, reflecting the trust and strong team chemistry between the duo.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Sep 28, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey 23 warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDarrenxYamashitax 20250928_tdc_yl1_147

Well, McCaffrey could break the record when the 49ers play against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have not had the season they would have wanted, and head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed “relaxed” before the team faces the Titans next week.

Kyle Shanahan unwinds on late-season bye

The 49ers’ bye week came right before McCaffrey was close to breaking a record. This meant that the players would be well-rested, as the team hopes to make a late playoff push with four weeks left. Kyle Shanahan gave us a sneak peek at how he spent the Bye week.

“I spent it hanging out with the family, relaxing. It was fun to just watch football Thursday, Saturday and Sunday just from a fan perspective. It was different having a Bye this late. I don’t know if I’d ever ask for that or wish upon it, but it was kind of nice,” Shanahan said. “I catch up on sleep, usually get three good meals in a day, enjoy my dog a little bit, and come back a little bit fresher.”

A high-pressure game awaits next week as the Titans come in with a poor 2-11 record, while the 49ers are on a three-game winning streak. In addition to that, Christian McCaffrey is just five receptions away from making history. Will Purdy be able to help McCaffrey break the record?