Brock Purdy Is Unhappy With Deebo Samuel Trade as 49ers QB Can’t Stay Quiet on WR Any Longer

The San Francisco 49ers trading Deebo Samuel to Washington for a 2025 fifth-round pick didn’t just signal a roster shuffle. It left Brock Purdy without the receiver who turned broken plays into game-changing gains. Samuel was more than a WR on Kyle Shanahan’s depth chart. Since Purdy took over under center, no player has turned short throws into chunk yardage quite like Deebo. He averaged 8.9 yards after the catch per reception during their 2022 run together, top on the team and second in the entire NFL. Now that’s gone, and when Purdy was asked about the trade, he didn’t mask the disappointment.

Meanwhile, Samuel’s start in Washington has only added more noise. A training clip from OTAs went viral. Not because of a highlight, but because of how slow he looked, jogging through a route at maybe 50%. It didn’t help that Hall of Famer Terrell Owens poked fun, calling Deebo “fat” while smiling through the shade. And yet, behind the jokes is a real concern. Samuel hasn’t looked like his 2021 self in over two years, and the numbers back it up. His receiving yards and touchdowns have dipped each season since. But to Purdy, it’s not just about production. It’s about losing one of the few guys who turned chaos into control.

Bussin’ With The Boys took to their YouTube channel, posting a podcast featuring Brock Purdy. And right off the bat, the 49ers QB didn’t hide how much the Deebo Samuel trade cut deep. “It sucks, dude. He’s my boy,” Purdy said, visibly holding back emotion. “Day one, he’s always had my back and believed in me when I got in.” And that’s not just quarterback-speak. When Purdy was tossed into the fire as a rookie, the literal last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It was Deebo who pulled him in, not pushed him out. While others watched with crossed arms, Samuel gave him confidence. And the connection paid off. Over their time together, Samuel totaled 334 catches for 4,792 receiving yards, plus 22 receiving touchdowns.

Numbers that only tell half the story. He added another 1,143 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, becoming the only WR in league history to score 20+ TDs in both categories. “We created a great relationship. He’s my brother,” Purdy added. It’s rare to see a quarterback talk about a former teammate like family, but it’s also rare to find someone who doubled as both WR1 and RB2 in one of the most complex offensive systems in football. And Samuel didn’t just show up in regular season box scores. He delivered in the biggest moments. In 12 postseason games, he stacked 926 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, helping the 49ers go blow-for-blow with the best in the league. So when the Niners pulled the plug for a fifth-round pick, it wasn’t just about asset management. For Purdy, it felt like erasing part of his foundation.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi s Stadium.

So naturally, when clips showing Deebo running a sluggish route and Twitter/X turned into a roast session, Purdy didn’t sit quietly. “That was probably a walkthrough… people see things online… and they blow it out of proportion,” he said, defending Samuel’s effort. “I know when the season comes around, Deebo is going to have a chip on his shoulder this year for sure, and he’s going to be just fine.” He’s not wrong. He meant it as a cultural statement. But it’s also a quiet nod to what he just lost because Deebo was that guy around him. And now, someone else will have to step up.

Top 10 mindset, $265M pressure

“I think for sure I’m a top 10 quarterback.” With that one line, Brock Purdy set the tone for his 2025 campaign. It wasn’t just bravado. It was belief, the kind that now carries a $265 million weight. When the 49ers locked Purdy into a five-year extension, the reactions were split. Some saw a bargain for a rising star; others wondered if San Francisco had jumped too soon on a QB with just one full season as a starter. But for Purdy, the contract didn’t change his voice. It only made him more sure of it. In a league where money often morphs personalities, he’s making sure the locker room knows that the grind stays the same.

And his teammates see it too. Mac Jones and Tanner Mordecai, both now officially behind Purdy on the depth chart, spoke about the 49ers QB at Tight End University this offseason. “He hasn’t changed at all. We went out and played golf, and he’s going to be the same guy,” Jones said, embracing the idea of learning from Purdy during his first year in San Francisco. Mordecai echoed the sentiment from the jump: “Brock is salt of the earth. Super genuine dude. And money would definitely never change him.” The admiration feels earned. After all, just two years ago, Purdy was unsure if he’d even make it in the NFL. Now, he’s being spoken about as a leader who sets the tone for an entire franchise.

That franchise, by the way, had to clear a path and a payroll to make it happen. Veterans were moved, contracts were shuffled, and expectations skyrocketed. All for the guy who once sat as Mr. Irrelevant. And while 2023 was a breakout season for Purdy, the follow-up wasn’t as smooth. A shoulder and elbow injury cost him two games in 2024, and for the first time since 2020, the 49ers missed the postseason. Still, inside the building, there’s no panic. The $265 million deal isn’t just a bet on Purdy’s arm. It’s a belief in his mindset. No matter how loud the noise gets outside, the guy inside the helmet is still the same one who once fought for a roster spot and now fights to prove he belongs in that top 10, if not higher.

