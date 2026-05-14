Brock Purdy Knows He’s Not a Top NFL QB but Lets 49ers Sell Different Story, Says Hall of Famer

Essentials Inside The Story The San Francisco 49ers have fully committed to Brock Purdy as their franchise cornerstone

Purdy signed a $182 M guaranteed deal with a no-trade clause early in 2025

Purdy's $53 M average annual value makes him the seventh-highest-paid QB in the NFL

When the San Francisco 49ers picked Brock Purdy in 2022 in the seventh round, he became Mr. Irrelevant. But a solid rookie production, and two seasons of 3,000-plus-yard campaigns in 2023 and 2024 made him an undeniable franchise quarterback. Just three years after being drafted 262nd overall, Purdy walked out of a contract negotiation last offseason with $182 million guaranteed, a no-trade clause, and a front office willing to build its entire future around him. But is he an elite quarterback that justifies that paycheck?

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter navigated that question on the Fully Loaded podcast and explained what that deal actually means for San Francisco.

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“He’s not getting this deal like Dak Prescott, where he demanded to be the highest paid,” Carter said. “Brock Purdy knows he’s not the seventh-best quarterback, but he realized the organization, and guess what? I got a no-trade clause. So, they’re going to commit to me $180 million.”

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Carter’s point is clear: Purdy read his situation accurately, took what the franchise was willing to give him, and let them sell the biggest story. At $53 million per year in average value, he is the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the league right now. And all the names above him on that list – Prescott, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, etc. – frequent ‘best-QB’ debates. But in his assessment, Carter was also direct about why this deal still works for the Niners.

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“I think it’s a good deal for San Francisco, and as they continue to build around, because he hasn’t had elite wide receiver play,” Carter said. “And he has really grown his game. His arm is stronger than people think. He’s a better passer, and I can guarantee you, in that locker room and around that organization, they feel like he’s the guy.”

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That is not a small caveat. Brandon Aiyuk was already limited to just 7 games in 2024 and sat out last season. Deebo Samuel, one of Purdy’s most reliable targets, was shipped off to the Washington Commanders last offseason for a fifth-round pick. Neither was a true No. 1 receiver, and Carter named it outright.

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Purdy’s production through nine games last season – after missing time with a turf toe injury – was 2,167 yards for 20 touchdowns against 10 picks. His 7-2 record last year came without a genuine receiver threat giving him options to stretch the field. The image of Purdy throwing dimes to a true WR1 is what has kept the Niners invested in Purdy and has continued to push them to build around him.

San Francisco went 12-5 in 2025, a season that included significant injury time lost by George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Nick Bosa. All three are expected back in 2026, and the Niners will be reloading a roster that was among the best in the league as recently as 2023.

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Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Purdy, 6’1” and 220 pounds, has always faced a version of the undersized, underslung quarterback label. But Carter challenged that directly on the podcast.

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“He’s not an oversized guy, but a good athlete, better than people expected,” Carter said. “Arm strength better than people expected and continuing to get better. That’s part of this.”

That last part – continuing to get better – is what separates Purdy’s deal from a franchise simply overpaying to avoid instability. The Niners are betting on Purdy’s trajectory, not just who he has been. And that is exactly what makes 2026 the year that argument gets tested.

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The 2026 quest for Brock Purdy

Purdy’s 2025 campaign didn’t give anyone a clean read on his trajectory, largely because of his toe injury. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak addressed that injury-shortened year recently, and came away with a new focus for his quarterback: working from inside the pocket.

“He’s always got to strive to be better in the pocket,” Kubiak said. “Whether that’s your footwork, your mechanics in the pocket or remaining a passer in situations where you can make a play down the field. It’s just working on pocket movement, working on ways you can move in the pocket to find throwing lanes and being more consistent in that area.”

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Purdy has always been dangerous outside the structure when he extends plays by improvising. But NFL defenses have had three years of film on exactly that. So now, Kubiak wants the throws coming before Purdy has to move his feet. This, combined with his existing versatility, is the version of Purdy that justifies the contract on its own terms.

The roster around him is also the best fit it has ever been in years. Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and second-round rookie De’Zhaun Stribling all joined the receiver depth this offseason. Kittle’s return from an Achilles tear is the single biggest variable remaining. If healthy, he is the central piece of everything head coach Kyle Shanahan runs.

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Brock Purdy knows his rank. But the Niners locked him up last season anyway, and spent this offseason giving him a deep roster to run. The 2025 season was just nine games of a quarterback playing hurt. But 2026 is the actual stage where Purdy can finally live up to his reputation within the building.