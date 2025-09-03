Brock Purdy Should Be Worried by Kyle Shanahan’s Biggest Weakness Amid 49ers’ Mounting Pressure

Kyle Shanahan is known for turning ordinary talent into offensive magic, but even the best have blind spots. As the 49ers enter a season packed with pressure, one flaw in Shanahan’s system could spell trouble. And it’s Brock Purdy who’ll be feeling it most. A recent report revealed that several defensive coaches pointed to that very weakness in Shanahan’s approach.

In a feature published by The Athletic, NFL writer Ted Nguyen spoke with six defensive coaches to find out which offensive play callers are the hardest to stop. Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers was ranked number one for his creative offense and deep understanding of defenses. But those same coaches pointed out a key weakness: pass protection.

Shanahan’s blocking schemes often struggle against surprise blitzes and overloaded rushes. When defenses shift or send extra pressure, the 49ers’ line has a hard time reacting, something opponents have started to take advantage of. His system relies heavily on play-action, which can leave quarterbacks like Brock Purdy exposed.

With high expectations in San Francisco, this flaw could put extra pressure on Purdy and make him more vulnerable against strong defenses. The impact of Shanahan’s pass protection issues was clear last season: Purdy was sacked 31 times in 2024, and the 49ers gave up 36 sacks overall.

In key stretches of the 2024 season, the 49ers’ play-action rate dipped to around 17.6%. But against the Vikings in Week 6, who blitzed on over 51% of Purdy’s dropbacks, it plummeted to just 6.7%. When asked about the shift, Shanahan said, “We just try to run what we think looks good on tape and it kind of just depends on how people are playing us… sometimes we think it looks really good, sometimes we think it’s not so good.” Defenses know this, and collapsing the pocket puts Purdy right in the line of fire.

Things could get tougher this season. Defenses are expected to blitz more, knowing the 49ers’ offensive line still struggles with handling complex plays. If Shanahan and Purdy don’t adjust, the latter could face even more pressure than before.

Purdy’s payday comes with a price

Brock Purdy was once seen as a great value, a low-cost quarterback who played like a star. But after signing a five-year, $265 million deal (with $181 million guaranteed), he’s now the face of the franchise. And with big money comes big pressure to perform.

To make Purdy’s mega-deal work, the 49ers had to trim the roster. Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks, and Jordan Mason all became cap casualties. Now it’s on Purdy to make it seem like losing all those weapons to lock him in was the right decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Purdy’s 2024 numbers: 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 picks prove that he can still sling it, but the sack total and that late-season elbow scare against Detroit are hard reminders that the pocket hasn’t always kept him safe.

And he’s got to turn some numbers up. Last season, Brock Purdy’s average time to throw was 2.75 seconds. That’s the sixth slowest in the league. That patient style worked when he had elite protection, but 2025 is a different story with a younger O-line in front of him. The pressure’s on Purdy, and it’s up to Shanahan to help him carry it.