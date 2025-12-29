Brock Purdy Warns 49ers Locker Room Against Losing Focus Following Crucial Win Over Bears

The San Francisco 49ers held on for a wild 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Brock Purdy was not in the mood for comfort. Instead, the quarterback made it clear inside the locker room. One slip now can ruin everything, with Week 18 looming and the top spot in sight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re thankful to be in this position, but we have to focus on the next day and the next man up,” Purdy spelled it out post-game, while talking about the No. 1 seed. “For us to be in this position is really cool, but we have to do something about it.”

In other words, the job is not done. Next comes the real test. The Seattle Seahawks are coming to town. The winner takes the No. 1 seed. More importantly, the prize includes a home playoff game. That matters, and Purdy knows it. He wants his team to be in that place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Windy City still has plenty at stake. Chicago already owns its division. Still, this loss keeps the door open. They sit level with the Birds but hold the tiebreaker. Beat the Rams in the City of Angels, or get help if the Commanders knock off Philly and they go to the No. 2 seed.