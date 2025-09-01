Brock Purdy’s Old Wound to Reopen Against Seahawks as Kyle Shanahan Faces Major Criticism

Brock Purdy has made quite the leap, going from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks in just under three years. But with that hefty $265 million contract comes a whole new level of pressure. Especially when it comes to rivalries like the one with Seattle.

In their last 10 matchups, the series is tied at 5-5, and every time the 49ers head to Seattle, the ghosts of past games linger. Purdy knows this all too well, having lost both encounters against the Seahawks last year, including a gut-wrenching 20-17 defeat in Santa Clara. He had decent stats from that game: 159 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Alas, to no good.

Back then, the 49ers had a strong lineup with Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings. Fast forward to now, and Jennings might not even be ready for Week 1, while Pearsall is out of the picture. However, there’s a silver lining: George Kittle is back, and he could be a game-changer.

As Grant Cohn also wrote, “They did not have George Kittle, who will make a big difference.” Still, the team is younger, the stakes are higher, and there’s less room for mistakes. For Purdy and the 49ers, the task is clear: learn from last year’s blunders or risk letting Seattle take back control of the NFC West.

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Right now, San Francisco’s passing game is struggling. With Brandon Aiyuk and Pearsall out, Jennings is uncertain, and the depth chart looks thin with Russell Gage and Skyy Moore. On the other side, Seattle boasts a defense designed to rattle quarterbacks. They bring relentless pressure, tough corners, and the clever strategies of head coach Mike Macdonald. For Brock Purdy, it feels like deja vu: another trip into a challenging environment, facing a defense that’s ready to stifle him, but this time with fewer tools at his disposal.

This only amplifies the criticism aimed at Kyle Shanahan’s roster strategy. For years, San Francisco has focused on paying their star players while making budget-friendly moves to patch up the offensive line. It worked when the protection was solid. But with Aaron Banks out, Dominick Puni injured, and Trent Williams nearing 40, skeptics are sounding alarms that this strategy could be a liability. If Purdy falters again, all eyes will be on Shanahan’s decisions.

And the challenges don’t stop there. The Seahawks’ run game presents a dual threat, with Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, and some trick plays from Jalen Milroe putting pressure on a 49ers defensive front that’s still trying to find its footing after injuries and rookie growing pains. Also, Sam Darnold brings throwing talent but struggles with pocket presence, often inviting pressure. Expect the Seahawks to lean on Klint Kubiak’s run-focused system.

For the 49ers, Week 1 isn’t just about taking down Seattle. It’s about showing that Brock Purdy can rise above past setbacks and that Shanahan’s risky roster-building strategy won’t fall apart under pressure—again.

Why the 49ers still hold the keys to the division

The NFC West has truly been one of the most fiercely contested divisions in the NFL, showcasing three different champions over the last five seasons. The Rams clinched the title last year, while the 49ers took the lead in both 2022 and 2023. Seattle last reigned supreme in 2020. What’s even more significant is that winning the West has often translated to playoff success. In the last seven years, four division winners have made it to the Super Bowl, with six teams advancing past the first round.

For San Francisco, this season is all about redemption. After finishing 6-11 last year and landing at the bottom of the division just a year after their Super Bowl run, the 49ers faced a tough road. Injuries caused chaos on their roster, revealing depth issues and prompting a major offseason overhaul. Now, the spotlight is on Brock Purdy, CMC, Fred Warner, and a younger supporting cast to bring back the winning spirit.

There are plenty of questions to ponder: Will Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams manage to stay healthy? Can Nick Bosa reclaim his dominant form? Will the secondary and linebacking corps find stability after some turnover? Despite these uncertainties, the pieces for a strong comeback are still in place, and with one of the league’s easier schedules, the 49ers are in a great position to bounce back.

But Grant Cohn’s not seeing promise on either side of the field. Talking about the Niners’ defense, he wrote: “The 49ers drafted these three players to sure up their run defense. It’s unclear if they’re up to the task just yet.” The hope? The return of Robert Saleh as DC might just reignite the elite defense that helped propel San Francisco to success. It’d be a good showing in week 1 to see if that hope is enough to go back to the perch.