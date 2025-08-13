Brock Purdy’s Wife Shares ‘Secret’ Update After Welcoming First Baby

“I get to come home and hold my little baby girl, my wife, and have our little family that’s growing. So just being thankful more than anything.” This is how NFL new dad Brock Purdy is gracefully embracing parenthood with his wife Jenna. 49ers QB, who had a whirlwind year in 2024, had celebratory moments throughout the offseason. And Jenna is keeping up the spirits with her exciting updates.

“Life just became a whole lot sweeter,” Purdy penned down while announcing his daughter’s birth through an IG post on July 29. After disclosing their little munchkin’s name, Purdy’s wife shared the emotional yet secret moments with her fans. Yes, it is none other than the unseen yet beautiful pictures of the couple during her pregnancy.

“Our little secret,” Jenna noted, adding a white heart in her caption. The post included multiple pictures of the couple, featuring the special moments together. In the latest pictures, Mrs. Purdy flaunted her baby bump. And, the joy on the couple’s faces was also clearly visible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Purdy (@jennapurdyy)

Interestingly, Prudy’s ‘secret’ update came after little Millie made her training camp debut. Father and daughter’s adorable moment caught significant limelight. “The hand hold 🥹 Saw Dad @ work today 💕,” Jenna jotted down in her IG post caption. It was really a wholesome moment for Prudy as he had an extra supporter in the stands with the 2025 season on the horizon.

In May, he signed the five-year, $265 million contract extension deal. Soon, the couple utilized their money to purchase a new home in Nashville, Tennessee. And, a few days later in July, Purdy welcomed his first child, Millie Joleen Purdy, with his wife.

Brock Purdy adores the new mom and his wife, Jenna

“My wife is a rock star. She’s killing it right now. We love it.” That’s what Brock Purdy said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams while talking about the challenges of being new parents and dealing with sleepless nights with a newborn. Thanks to their mutual support and love, the couple now seems ready to fully embrace their new roles as mom and dad. Their bond continues to grow stronger with time.

Since their days at Iowa State University—where Purdy starred on the football field and Jenna Brandt shined as a setter on the volleyball team—the two have enjoyed each other’s company.

In November 2022, they officially went public with their relationship after Jenna transferred to the University of Northern Iowa. By July 2023, they decided to become lifelong partners, exchanging rings. Then, in March 2024, the athletic duo tied the knot.

From the beginning—when Purdy was still fighting to establish himself—to his breakout moment leading the 49ers to the 2024 Super Bowl, Jenna has consistently been by his side. After the NFC Championship victory, she proudly joined him on the field to celebrate. “The BEST feeling. God is good – all the time,” she wrote.

Even though the Niners lost to the Chiefs in a hard-fought overtime battle, Jenna’s presence at every major moment showed she’s Purdy’s biggest supporter.

Now, with his daughter cheering him on, the former “Mr. Irrelevant”—the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft—is focused on getting the team back on track in his fourth season. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the little one in a 49ers jersey, cheering for her NFL dad in the games ahead.