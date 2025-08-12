Brock Purdy’s Suspended WR Takes Strong Action Amidst Kyle Shanahan’s WR Struggles

For the 49ers, their biggest question mark heading into 2025 had been sitting in their wide receiver room. They signed veteran WR Demarcus Robinson this offseason on a two-year, $9.5 million deal, despite knowing that he could be absent at the start of the 2025 regular season. HC Kyle Shanahan saw him as a versatile option for QB Brock Purdy, especially after his steady work for the Rams over the last two seasons. The SF Standard noted that Robinson “played a solid chunk of 2024 at the ‘X’ spot for the Rams, a huge selling point for a 49ers team looking to find a temporary fill-in for Aiyuk at a position that demands real run-blocking prowess.” But did the 49ers fully weigh the legal baggage that came with Robinson?

On November 25, 2024, officers clocked Demarcus Robinson driving more than 100 mph in a white Dodge sedan on US-101. They suspected DUI and said he refused a field sobriety test. Police then arrested him outside SoFi Stadium after the Rams’ Week 12 loss to the Eagles. It was very much a Tyreek Hill-like situation. In January, prosecutors charged Robinson with one count of misdemeanor DUI. But the Rams did not suspend Robinson. Rams HC Sean McVay told ESPN, “I think it was a bad decision he made. I don’t think that makes him a bad person. Our guys can learn from it and hopefully never repeat it.” Despite the strong belief in his character, the WR had to go to court as he pleaded no contest. But the legal troubles for Brock Purdy’s new WR did not just end there.

A few weeks ago, a judge sentenced Demarcus Robinson to 36 months of probation and fined him $390. He also has to complete a penalty assessment, attend a three-month alcohol program, and avoid driving with any measurable alcohol in his system. His attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said Robinson had already completed most of the terms and could see probation end early at 18 months before expungement. With the legal side settled, the NFL could finally move toward a punishment, as under NFL policy, a first DUI offense typically means three games without pay. But it turns out that the WR is not ready to give up on his case.

According to the latest reports, Kyle Shanahan just confirmed that Demarcus Robinson is appealing a potential suspension. Robinson’s appeal signals he’s determined to get on the field. And why wouldn’t he be? He’s been connecting with Brock Purdy all camp, which has had the fans buzzing for more. During a recent practice session, Brock Purdy launched a 45-yard throw, and Robinson beat Darrell Luter’s coverage to make the grab. The chemistry has been real. The 49ers sorely missed that kind of big-play connection last year. And it’s not just the plays.

Recently, Purdy himself said to Sports Illustrated, “Demarcus has been awesome. Just having that veteran receiver in that receiving core and receiving room and showing those guys, sort of just what it’s like to be a vet receiver.” Robinson has been showing the leadership that the WR room has been missing. When your quarterback trusts you this much, that’s not something you want to lose to a suspension. The NFL hasn’t made its final call, but if the hammer drops, Kyle Shanahan’s WR depth will take another hit.

Kyle Shanahan faces more challenges in the 49ers’ WR room

The injuries just keep piling up at the 49ers’ WR room as Kyle Shanahan keeps looking at a thinning depth chart. Their star WR Brandon Aiyuk is still rehabbing from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last season, with his return timeline up in the air. Rookie WR Jordan Watkins was then in line for early-season snaps while Aiyuk recovers. But that plan just took a hit.

Kyle Shanahan announced at a recent press conference that rookie Jordan Watkins, a fourth-round pick, has a high-ankle sprain. Watkins had three catches for 56 yards in the preseason opener against the Broncos. He had shown potential, but now he’ll miss about a month. Then there’s WR Jauan Jennings. He’s been chasing a new contract but has been sidelined with a calf injury for days. Meanwhile, WR Ricky Pearsall, last year’s first-rounder, started camp on the PUP list. He’s returned to practice, but is still working his way into full speed. So if Demarcus Robinson gets suspended, who’s left?

Outside of Ricky Pearsall, the options are thin for the 49ers. Injuries, trades, and now legal troubles have chipped away at their depth chart. But Kyle Shanahan mentioned that the team is always looking at potential additions. Is this a temporary storm, or is it a warning sign for the season ahead? Robinson will be fighting to be part of the solution. The league’s call will decide if he starts Week 1 as Purdy’s go-to deep threat or watches from the sideline while the 49ers scramble for answers.