Brock Purdy’s Wife and Others Send Congratulations As 49ers Star Celebrates Major Personal News

Yetur Gross-Matos and his wife Brianna (Bri) just gave fans a glimpse of their growing family. The couple shared beach photos with their young son, with her holding ultrasound images. It didn’t take long for teammates and fans to flood the post with love.

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“The four of us,” Bri Gross-Matos wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos featuring herself, Yetur Gross-Matos, and their son.

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The pictures included sonogram images from what looked like a maternity photoshoot, along with sweet shots of the couple wrapped up in hugs, smiles, and clearly loving every second of the moment. One picture made it official that they’re expecting a baby girl.

Yetur and his longtime partner Brianna Slattery tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at The Bradford in North Carolina. Brianna had her own athletic background, having played basketball and field lacrosse at North Andover High School and picking up a few winning seasons before retiring in 2017. Nowadays, she’s more likely to pop up on social media sharing snippets of travel, friends, and everyday life.

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As for Yetur, his football journey has been building for a while now. The Carolina Panthers picked him 38th overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons there before making the jump to the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 on a two-year deal.

Across six seasons in the league, he has played in 74 games with 32 starts. He racked up 17.0 sacks, 169 combined tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 39 quarterback hits, numbers that speak to a player who’s carved out a steady role on defense.

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Their love story actually started well before the NFL entered the picture. Yetur and Brianna went public with their relationship back in December 2019, and while the exact details of how they met haven’t been confirmed, it’s widely believed the two crossed paths while attending Penn State together.

Fast forward to June 2023, and Yetur took things to the next level with a beachside proposal that couldn’t have been more picture-perfect.

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He shared the moment on Instagram.

“Let’s make this last a lifetime,” he wrote. “Thank you, everyone, for the beautiful wishes, and thank you most of all to Brianna for making me the happiest man alive!”

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The couple married in July 2024 and welcomed their first child, a son named Ren, in May 2025. Now they’re getting ready to grow their family even further. As the couple looks forward to what’s ahead, their fans and the wider 49ers community are just as excited, sending their best wishes until the big day arrives.

Brock Purdy’s wife, Jenna Purdy, came forward to congratulate the couple.

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“Congrats💕💕💕,” Jenna Purdy commented.

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, chimed in too, clearly just as excited for what’s ahead.

“Simply cannot wait to meet this new baby!!!” Sydney Warner wrote.

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Micah Parsons, who was a former teammate of Gross-Matos during their time at Penn State, also sent his wishes.

“🩷❤️❤️ yes,” Parsons commented.

Friends got in on it as well, with Kyle Marie commenting, “My beautiful bestie is having a mini me 🥹🤍” while fans flooded the post with messages like, “Congratulations, so happy for your growing family! Amazing photos!”

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Yetur and Bri’s family keeps growing, and the football family is celebrating right along with them.