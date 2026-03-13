49ers’ Bryce Huff Announces New Career Move Immediately After Sudden Retirement at 27

Essentials Inside The Story At just 27, Bryce Huff stunned the league by walking away from the NFL

The former New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher quickly revealed a surprising next chapter

Huff's sudden exit freed up space and raised questions about reshaping the 49ers' defensive front

At an age when most defensive ends are hitting their prime, 27-year-old Bryce Huff abruptly walked away from the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL. The defensive end announced a new career move just shortly after retiring from the sport, indicating that he might have been planning his next career well before he announced his retirement.

“Now it’s time for the next chapter of my life,” Huff said in a video posted on Instagram. “I’m building a company called Naberstone. Lithium batteries power the modern world, but they carry a fire risk that current suppression technology was never designed to solve. We’re building safety infrastructure, specifically for that problem. Proprietary suppression systems, advanced detection technology, and containment built for lithium-ion battery events.”

After playing football for six seasons while splitting time among three franchises, Huff has stepped into the business world with his company, Naberstone, which will focus on building safety infrastructure to address the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries. Before sharing the news of his new venture, Huff explained why he decided to make the transition.

“Football has been my entire life,” Huff said. “I played ever since I was four years old. But at 27 years old, I know I’m capable of giving the world more than just football.”

Huff began his football journey in high school before taking the next step in college, where he played for the Memphis Tigers. In 2020, he joined the NFL with the New York Jets as an undrafted agent.

After spending four seasons with the Jets, he moved to the Eagles, where he won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Huff was inactive during the Super Bowl following a season plagued by injuries. He tore a ligament in his groin area and missed five games during the 2024 NFL season.

Huff retired as a member of the 49ers, which became his final stop after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that could upgrade to a fourth based on performance.

He announced his retirement on Instagram in an almost three-minute-long video, thanking all the coaches and teammates who made it possible for him to carve out a career in football.

“I’m retiring from football. I started playing football when I was four years old. Growing up, I wasn’t the biggest or the strongest, and I didn’t have any friends. All I really had was the game; football kept me grounded.”

If Huff wanted to, he could have continued his NFL career for several more years and potentially earned millions more. Instead, he is choosing to walk away with his health and a new chapter ahead.

The 49ers react to Bryce Huff’s sudden retirement at 27

The Instagram video came as a surprise and was filled with love and gratitude. Still, retiring at 27 is quite unusual in the NFL. Despite that, his team has taken the decision positively and wished him well.

“San Francisco 49ers DL Bryce Huff informed the team he plans to retire from the National Football League,” the X post by the official 49ers account reads. “We would like to thank Bryce for his contributions throughout the 2025 season, and we wish him the best.”

Last season with the 49ers, Huff recorded 30 tackles and four sacks. Over his six-season career, his best year came with the New York Jets. In the 2023 season, he finished with 10 sacks and 29 tackles.

However, he was not able to replicate that level of production in the following seasons. Huff ultimately finished his career with 108 tackles and 24 sacks.

With Huff retiring with one year left on his contract, the 49ers now have more cap space to play with. Huff was on a three-year contract that would have seen him earn $17 million this year.

The San Francisco Standard reports that, with new coordinator Raheem Morris, the 49ers might have had to replace Huff anyway. Even before Huff’s announcement, the 49ers were already in the market to add more edge-rushing talent. The 49ers have some big names on their watchlist, like Joey Bosa and Arnold Ebiketie.

The 49ers have 23 roster spots to fill on their 90-man roster. They currently have only six picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. That means more signings are likely on the way as the team continues to shape its roster.

For now, it remains to be seen how the 49ers will build out the rest of their squad in the coming months.