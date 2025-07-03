49ers’ Bryce Huff Finally Breaks Silence on Eagles’ Failure as Ousted DE Cannot Wait to Play Under Robert Saleh

First, the peace sign. Then, the throwback. No words. Just two Instagram stories. One in an Eagles uniform and the other in Jets green dropped the moment Bryce Huff got traded. And for a minute, that’s all we had. Silence, snapshots, and a whole lot of questions about what went sideways in Philly. But now the silence is broken.

Bryce Huff, the same dude who earned a $51 million bag after a breakout year with the Jets, is officially heading west. The Eagles? They flipped him to the 49ers for what’s reported to be a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick. With the deal done, Huff’s already eyeing the revenge arc. He’s been here before under Robert Saleh, in a system that let him wreck pockets and rack up 10 sacks and 29 combined tackles back in 2023. Now, he’s back with something to prove.

Speaking in a video shared by TheSFNiners’ YouTube channel, Huff finally peeled back the curtain on his rocky time with the Eagles and how fast things changed. “I know last year wasn’t my best season at all in Philly, and I had a lot of stuff going down,” Huff admitted. “But one thing led to another and I got that call from my agent when the trade window opened up, and I was on a plane to Santa Clara.” A hard pivot from frustration to opportunity. Huff’s numbers in Philly never lived up to the hype.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2.5 sacks, a 27.2% snap rate. Not what you expect from a $17 million-a-year guy. His pass-rush win rate dipped hard from 21.8% in New York to just 15.0% in Philly. And while the speed off the edge was still there, he never found a groove in Vic Fangio’s defense, especially on early downs, where run discipline isn’t optional. It just never clicked. So now? He’s out. The Eagles shipped him to San Francisco, and suddenly Huff’s back in familiar territory.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m extremely excited to be here. I’ve been here working with the same staff that took me from a basic player to like top of the league in pressure rate, top of the league in win rate, sacks, and whatnot,” he added. Huff’s walking into a system built to bring out the best in him. He’s still writing his comeback story. And this time, the stakes are even higher.

Left behind in Philly, Bryce Huff’s back with Coach Saleh

The 49ers are not only shaking off a 2024 Jetsam. They are attempting to sweep it under the rug. Six victories out of 17 games? A system breakdown. Therefore, they reset. On either side of the ball. George Kittle and Brock Purdy are locked up on contracts, yes, but now it is all about the defense. Step in Bryce Huff, who is already generating some buzz as a game-changer on Robert Saleh’s revamped unit. Not long after the trade, Bryce Huff had dropped an Instagram story that looked simple on the surface, but it didn’t feel random. The graphic, originally from NFL Next Gen Stats, ranked edge rushers by QB pressure rate since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sitting at No. 2? Huff, at 19.9%, trails only Micah Parsons. To most fans, it might just look like a dude hyping his resume. But it was something else entirely. A subtle dig. Did the Eagles make the mistake of giving up too early? Coach Yac took to X, highlighting where Huff’s head was at. Bryce was back, and he was talking like a man who knew exactly where he belonged. “I already saw the blueprint. Being in New York with this scheme for three years and seeing how they utilize each person’s body type to make them play their best, I already see how it’s about to go down this year.” That blueprint? Wired into Huff’s DNA at this point.

This is, however, not a free ride. Just because Saleh likes the fit of the system does not mean he wants to hold his young pass rushers back and squeeze Huff in every play opportunity, according to David Lombardi. Huff will have to prove himself all over again, even with a 35 percent pass-rush snap rate. And that’s the reality in San Francisco right now. Nothing is doled out. The reconstruction is actual. It is a loaded competition. And with a team that was out of the playoffs following a Super Bowl appearance, the pressure? Unrelenting.